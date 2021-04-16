Professor: Take COVID numbers with grain of salt

“We really don’t live in a bubble. The pandemic is not going to be over until we make more progress globally,” said Aaron Wendelboe, who has a doctorate in epidemiology, and is an associate professor at the University of Oklahoma.
On Thursday night, Wendelboe addressed the Eastern Oklahoma Library System in his address, “The World Health Organization’s (WHO) response to COVID-19,” which responded to this week’s chapter from the 2021 Great Decisions Briefing Book, written by Mara Pillinger.
In his online presentation, Wendelboe explained the status of Oklahoma amid the pandemic as it relates to U.S. and world trends. He gave a description of what the WHO is, and he argued it is in the best interest of the U.S. to remain in the organization.
As of April 5, there have been 440,022 reported cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, with at least 4,953 resulting in death. However, the professor noted there is a discrepancy between these numbers and the impact it has on reporting.
Wendelboe compared the U.S. COVID-19 daily new confirmed cases rate per million, which used to top all countries in the world from November to January. Since the new year, cases in the U.S. have dropped, and Uruguay is seeing the highest number of cases in the world, with over 800 cases per million.
“Just looking at, say, China and Australia, it is very interesting that certainly they had their outbreaks, but in comparison, they had very low levels of incident rates,” he said.
One limitation of the data is that they are underreported.
“We don’t pick up everyone that’s symptomatic, and certainly not everyone who’s asymptomatic. There will be differences by country, by time, and by location. We just need to take these data with a grain of salt,” Wendelboe said.
Currently, the U.S. is reporting 133 cases per 100,000 people. Oklahoma is reporting a seven-day average of 6.1 per 100,00 people.
“Again, that’s pretty good. I was excited to get under 10 per 100,000, though I think we really need to get as close to one per 100,000. I don’t think we’ve got this epidemic under control. These numbers can jump up with a small outbreak. It isn’t the time to relax or to think that COVID is a thing of the past in Oklahoma or in the United States,” he said.
The regulation of health in the U.S. is executed at the state level because the 10th Amendment states that authority not specifically assigned to the federal government is reserved for the states.
Within the 77 counties in Oklahoma, 68 health departments that cover 75 counties, and Oklahoma and Tulsa counties have semi-autonomous health departments.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has influence, but little regulatory authority, which is why it works with the states to implement standards.
The WHO falls under the U.N umbrella. Its governing body has two arms: the World Health Assembly and the executive board. The WHA appoints the director general for a five-year term, and that person is on the executive board.
In spring 2020, the Trump administration chose to leave the WHO, and that left many doctors and epidemiologists disgusted.
“The Trump administration wanted to leave the WHO and had us set to leave by the summer of this year. Of course, Joe Biden was elected, and his administration does not want to leave. I can offer my personal opinion that I don’t think that we should leave. I can appreciate President Biden is going to stay,” said Wendelboe, who concurred with Pillinger. “I agree with author of the article that said, of course there are challenges with the WHO, but to leave would be essentially like cutting off our nose despite our face.”
One of Trump’s criticisms of the WHO is that it is far too "China-centric." Wendelboe indicated it is for that reason the U.S. must remain in the organization.
“I like the thought of the United States having more leadership and making those changes that will make the WHO a more effective organization,” he said.
According to Wendelboe, by leaving, it would give China more influence over global health affairs, which would hurt U.S. interests.
“We may be making progress here, but we need to realize that getting to herd immunity and getting everyone vaccinated globally is going to take a long time,” he said.
