Northeastern State University employs two professors who are connected to both Russia and the Ukraine, and recently, they shared their observations about the war raging on the other side of the planet.
Irina Strout, associate professor of Languages and Literature, was born in Ukraine, and lived in Russia when she was 10 years old. Denis Vochenko’s father is Ukrainian, but he was raised in what is now Kazakstan, which at the time was occupied by the Soviet Union.
In the age of social media, Ukraine and Russia appear much closer than in generations past, yet in rural Oklahoma, it is easy to forget how interconnected Eastern Europe is with the rest of the world. Strout has family members in both Ukraine and Russia, so for her, the conflict is personal. Even for members of within the Ukrainian and Russian communities, it is difficult to fully understand the reasons for war.
“I don't really know his motives, I am guessing power hunger or the need to enter history, maybe territorial expansion, or to show to the West he's in charge. Who knows for sure?” said Strout.
She lived in Russia and Ukraine when the two nations made up the Soviet Union, which brought people of many different nations together.
“During the USSR, it was all one country, so it is hard to see why people hate each other so much right now. I support peace for all and I don't care for either ethnicity; we all are the same people," she said. "We share a lot of similarities, as Slavic nations, our foods, culture, customs etc. are very similar; we do have two languages and most people who live in the regions speak both. My friends are from Ukraine, Russia, Armenia, Uzbekistan, etc., and we don't see ourselves as different people."
During the time of the Soviet Union, ethnic Russians moved around and made homes within the different nations. After the dissolving of the Soviet Union, many of these Russians were left in countries with which they did not fully identify.
“It is divided into Western and Eastern Ukraine; kinda like South and North here, this is [Vladimir Putin's] justification and he may or may not be correct. I know there are multiple ethnic groups in these areas and they may not always see eye to eye,” said Strout. “There are a few dialects that set them apart. Western parts have always thought themselves to be more progressive/Westernized than the Eastern ones.”
In 1991, Boris Yeltsin became Russia’s first president, and he was succeeded by Putin, who took office May 7, 2000.
“He had three months to shine before the elections in March. He came across as a tough guy,” said Vovchenko, professor of history at NSU. “He rose to fame and popularity back in the day. He won fair and square.”
In time, Putin started to amass control of the media. Vovchenko questions the legitimacy of succeeding elections.
His father was born in Eastern Ukraine, and when he was 7 years old, he moved to Kazakhstan, where he grew up and was raised by his Russian mother.
“It is an interesting how Russians and Ukrainians had been mixing and moving,” he said. “They are like colonists moving to greener pastures.”
He said Ukrainians and Russians share much of the same stories, culture, and literature and have a similar relationship to Scotland and England.
“More or less, they are politically divided by culture,” he said.
Like Strout, Vovchenko isn’t sure what is on Putin’s mind.
“His agenda may change. His plans may adjust. It is like a moving train. He may have plan A, plan B. He may pull out, but this is less likely. As we know, occupations can be costly. I don’t think it’s going to be a real stranglehold,” he said.
Both professors suspect that Putin is trying to build a historical legacy.
“He wants to be known as someone who made Russia great again. He wants to go down in history [as one who] reversed the Soviet breakup and rolled it back. We’ll see what happens,” he said .
Vovchenko said that currently, approval for Putin is high, but the occupation of Ukraine could change that.
As Western onlookers looking east, many Russians and Ukrainians pray for peace, in whatever form that takes.
