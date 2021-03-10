On Thursday evening, the Eastern Oklahoma Library System kicked off its Great Decisions Foreign Policy Program as a part of an eight-installment series. The event was moderated by Adrienne Williams, and viewers were able to watch a livestreamed movie created by the Foreign Policy Association.
This week’s program addressed global supply chains and U.S. national security, and was taken from the Great Decisions 2021 Briefing Book.
Jonathan Chanis is a manager of New Tide Asset Management, a company focused on global and resource trading. He has worked in investment management and emerging markets finance for 25 years.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has painfully reminded Americans that their access to vital medical supplies depends on foreign, especially Chinese, manufacturers,” he explained.
The 2020-2021 pandemic has made the world much smaller because it has rocketed economic interdependence as countries trade for goods and ideas, and medical supplies have seen a high upturn in demand.
“Critical provisions included face masks, gloves, gowns, ventilators, and generic pharmaceutical drugs, such as antibiotics, were in desperately short supply. U.S. manufacturers were unable to increase production and compensate for foreign supplies that stopped arriving or satisfy the surge in demand due to higher COVID-19 case load,” he said.
Chanis believes the failure of global supply chains to satisfactorily deliver these vital medical supplies demonstrates the vulnerability of markets, and governments are aware of these vulnerabilities and seek to profit from them.
“Commercial vulnerabilities tend not to occur through government actions, and their purpose tends to be profit-oriented, not political,” he said.
Chanis cites three aspects to supply chain vulnerability: American deindustrialization – especially in defense – that has led to their inability to innovate and develop emerging products and technologies; foreign espionage and data thefts or misuse; and a range of economic policy options that target global supply chain vulnerability that undermine national adversaries.
“U.S.-China tension over GSCs is a manifestation of an intensifying power conflict caused by China’s rise over the past 20 years, ... This economic transformation then financed China’s substantial and continuing military modernization and allowed it to create webs of economic dependencies throughout the world,” he said.
There are three steps to bring a product or service to a customer: procuring raw materials; transforming them into a product; and selling and delivering the product to a customer.
“Supply chains coordinate the actions of multiple companies and industries, and when these actions cross national borders, they are global. The chain metaphor is useful because the entire operation is only as strong as its weakest link,” said Chanis.
Over the past few decades, manufacturing jobs have relocated from the U.S., Japan, and Europe to China. The Briefing Book notes that, according to a study by BCG, China produced more value in 2017 than the U.S., Germany, South Korea, and the U.K. combined. This has caused American industries in furniture, bedding, toys, and sports equipment, apparel, and shoes to be “destroyed” by Chinese imports.
Chanis hopes broader industrial policy will invigorate the entire economy by renewing or creating the full supply chain in the U.S. and “friendly” countries.
The Great Decisions is a national program created by the Foreign Policy Association. The Muskogee Public Library has hosted the discussion since the 1970s, and EOLS is hosting the event online this year for all 15 library branches.
