The Tahlequah Public Library, in conjunction with The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza, will present a program about the myths and conspiracies surrounding the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 2 p.m. in the Tahlequah Public Library, 120 S. College Ave.
It will begin by providing a live glimpse out of the former Texas School Book Depository onto Dealey Plaza. A brief review of the circumstances surrounding President Kennedy's trip to Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963, will provide context for the overall presentation.
Photographs, films, artifacts and documents related to the myths and conspiracies surrounding Kennedy's assassination will be presented by Stephen Fagin, The Sixth Floor Museum's curator. The program is intended to be interactive, as participants ask questions, examine the materials, and assess how it both reinforces and undermines the argument that Lee Harvey Oswald was the president's assassin. Several other myths will also be discussed.
There is no cost to attend; however, reservations are requested. Contact the library at 918-456-2581 or register at the Library Service Desk to reserve a place.
The Tahlequah Public Library is a part of the Eastern Oklahoma District Library System.
