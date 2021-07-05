Program's music reflects Ozarks culture

With few agricultural resources but an abundance of natural beauty, Ozarkers have had to rely on their intuition and skills to eke out a living.
The same holds true for their music, as Still on the Hill proves in a video now available through the Tahlequah Public Library. Kelly and Donna Mulhollan, who comprise the folksy duo, dedicate themselves to preserving a culture that is rapidly deteriorating as even the remotest hills and hollers have Internet access. Their hour-long program of song and story will be available through July 31 on the library's You Tube channel.
Many northeastern Oklahomans are no strangers to the beauty of northwest Arkansas, where the Mulhollans hale from. And some, experienced with floating the Illinois River, have ventured east to take excursions down the Buffalo River and admire its beauty.
Still on the Hill opened their performance with "Bee Bluff," a story about one of their favorite spots along the Buffalo. They showed a photo of the bluff, just as they later displayed photos of some of the rustic characters who inspired them to compose the music.
The song concerns a legend about a large stash of honey in a hole in the bluff which was inaccessible by most normal means. People tried getting to it on a ladder, along with other schemes. Finally some enterprising young men drilled a hole in the bluff, inserted a stick of dynamite, and when the fuse was lighted, 400 pounds of honey came cascading down, to the delight of all the lovers of sweets gathered for the occasion.
"Mount Magazine Springtime Song" was inspired by one of the Ozarks characters, Chalmers Ferguson.
"Mr. Ferguson was a strange old man and a man of mystery," Kelly Mulhollan said.
Some of the mysteries are known: Ferguson lived on Mount Magazine, considered Arkansas' highest mountain. It's actually more of a hill, the Mulhollans said. He was an eccentric old time who slept in a coffin, let rattlesnakes slither around on the floor of his house, and would descend from the mountain to recite his poetry to school children.
Ed Stilley, who lived in Hogscale Hollow, was another creative individual who crafted more than 200 musical instruments. Still on the Hill has a museum containing more than 200 instruments, many of them made by Stilley. The museum includes, among other things, a "hillbilly harp" based on a bed post, and a banjo made from the brake drum of a 1946 DeSoto.
Their house also features a ball museum, which has, among other things, a ball the size of a bowling ball made from cat hairball. That hairball would terrify the most titanic tabby!
Stilley gave all his creations away, often to area children. He liked to put metal objects, such as saw blades, part of a chainsaw, or springs inside the instruments. One instrument began its life as a can for canned ham.
"Ed Stilley was a very resourceful man. He figured out how to make musical instruments with things he had in his own yard," Kelly Mulhollan said.
Donna Mulhollan picked up a regular saw and a bow and used them to make another tune.
"it's kind of an Ozarks tradition to play the saw," she said.
The song "Tick Tick Tick" was inspired by a plague all too familiar to northeastern Oklahomans as well as Arkansans -- the bloodsucking little pest despised by all.
"Beautiful Butterfly" came not from an insect, but from Julia Butterfly Hill, a crusader for ecology. Upset by the proposed felling of redwood trees in California, she lived in a platform high in one of the redwoods for two years.
"The lumber company was not happy about this, and they did a lot of terrible things to try and keep her out of the tree," Kelly Mulhollan said. All to no avail. She succeeded in preserving at least 30 acres of forest.
Still on the Hill proceeded through a repertoire of music, including "Yellow Cat Banjo," in which Donna played the jawbone of a mule while Kelly picked a homemade primitive banjo; "The Quetzal," using a charanjo, an Ecuadorian stringed instrument based on the shell of an armadillo; "Annie's Apple Pie," "Birdie Nest," and more.
The program closed with a tune not written, but adapted, by Still on the Hill: "The Cuckoo." They adapted a traditional folk song from Europe for their version. And not without revealing another fact. The "cuckoo, cuckoo" cry most associate with the bird is the European cuckoo's song. There are cuckoos here, but they make more of a clicking sound, as Kelly Mulhollan demonstrated.
