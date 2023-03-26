Progress is continuing on extensive repair projects on Indian Road in Cherokee and Sequoyah counties.
County commissioners in both Cherokee and Sequoyah counties reached out to the Cherokee Nation Department of Transportation and Infrastructure last year and requested assistance in repairing the damaged road.
Cherokee Nation is investing nearly $2 million in Tribal Transportation Program funds to expedite the projects, which are tentatively set to be complete in fall 2023.
"We fast-tracked this project because we understand the significance of Indian Road as a major route used by so many people each and every day," said Michael Lynn, Cherokee Nation Department of Transportation and Infrastructure executive director. "We are proud to be able to help Cherokee and Sequoyah Counties with this nearly $2 million project.
This is just one example of the many ways the Cherokee Nation works with our community partners to improve infrastructure and quality of life throughout the tribal reservation. In fact, Cherokee Nation has completed nearly 18 miles of road projects in Sequoyah County since fiscal year 2019, investing more than $1 million into those projects. We also invested nearly $8 million toward the Dwight Mission Road project in Sequoyah County, which spans more than five miles. In Cherokee County, since the fiscal year 2019 the tribe has completed 23 miles of road projects, investing $6 million into those projects."
In May 2022, heavy rains and flooding damaged numerous areas of Indian Road, making it impassable.
