On July 14, the Tahlequah Mission Park Project committee hosted its first community meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
In June, Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, announced that the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department awarded the grants through the 2020 Recreational Trails Program.
Grant writer Shelldon Miggletto said the Notice of Intent from OTRD has been signed by Mayor Sue Catron.
"I have sent the NOI along with supporting documents to the State Historic Preservation Office and Oklahoma Archaeological Survey, as well as several tribes that currently or previously had tribal members living in the affected area," Miggletto said. "As soon as we receive responses, or 30 days from mailing with no response, we will report to OTRD and they can begin the process of providing the city contract documents."
Once documents are signed, TMPP will proceed with bidding on engineering and design.
"I would expect to be ready to ask the city council to take action on hiring the engineer in mid-October to early November," Miggletto said.
Tahlequah is slated to receive $240,000 to construct a one-mile, Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant multiuse recreational trail. Funding will also go toward facilities, parking, seating and signage. The city will provide a $60,000 sponsor match for the project.
The total grant amount is $300,000, and it is an "80/20," meaning TMPP will get the $240,000 from the state program, but it has to come up with $60,000 itself.
In January, TMPP President Craig Clifford said community and committee members had already raised close to $41,000 of the $60,000.
Dana Boren-Boer, Tahlequah Mission Park Project vice president, said she is thrilled and excited to have made it to Phase 2.
Area residents and members of the TMPP have been trying to raise money to buy the 21 acres at First Street and Mission Avenue to create a nature preserve.
The proposed park acreage is already a habitat for animals such as deer, fox, rabbits, raccoons, and apparently, a lone mountain lion.
The committee voted to receive grant funds from Arvest Bank in the amount of $15,000. The funds will be in an escrow account on behalf of Tahlequah Trails to be distributed to Tahlequah by Dec. 15.
Clifford said there's still a lot of work to be done, but the committee is two steps closer than where they were two years ago.
Boren-Boer echoed Clifford and choked up as she thanked the committee members for their diligent work.
"I just want to say this is two years back-to-back that we have managed a $240,000 grant," Boren-Boer said. "This is phenomenal and we have worked hard for that. Be proud of what you have done for your community because I'm incredibly proud of everyone of you."
What's next
The next Tahlequah Mission Park Project meeting is pending due the coronavirus.
