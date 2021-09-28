In America, the history of banning books goes as far back as when Puritans arrived in what is now Massachusetts. They were known for banning books that they disapproved of, such as Thomas Morton’s New English Canaan, which was published in 1637. Since then, banning books is a reality that library-goers face, especially in private schools.
Since 1982, the American Library Association has recognized Banned Books Week, which celebrates the freedom to read. Every year, the organization highlights the books that have been the most banned or challenged from that year.
The most banned and challenged books of 2020 include: “George,” by Alex Gino; “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You,” by Ibram X. Kendi and Jason Reynolds; “All American Boys," by Jason Reynolds and Brendan Kiely; “Speak,” by Laurie Halse Anderson; “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian,” by Sherman Alexie; “Something Happened in Our Town: A Child’s Story About Racial Injustice,” by Marianne Celano, Marietta Collins, and Ann Harrad, with illustrations by Jennifer Zivoin; “To Kill a Mockingbird,” by Harper Lee; “Of Mice and Men,” by John Steinbeck; “The Bluest Eye,” by Toni Morrison; and “The Hate U Give,” by Angie Thomas.
Books are banned for a number of reasons. There is a push to ban books that integrate themes that deal with the LGBTQ+ community. “Bad Kitty” has been banned by some schools because it briefly refers to a lesbian couple.
At the Hulbert Community Library, manager Cherokee Lowe overheard someone talking about Banned Book Club, and she knew that she wanted to bring it to her library. The purpose of the club is to bring awareness of these books to people throughout Hulbert and Cherokee County.
“For a long time, it was mostly the same books that were banned or challenged, [and] for several years it was a lot of LGBTQ+ books. Most are banned for content, like LGBTQ+ themes, sexuality, cussing, violence, and more,” said Lowe.
Other frequently-read books that have been banned or challenged in libraries across America are the “Captain Underpants” series by Dav Pilkey; “Thirteen Reasons Why,” by Jay Asher; “Looking for Alaska,” by John Green; "Fifty Shades of Grey,” by E. L. James; “The Kite Runner,” by Khaled Hosseini; “Hunger Games,” by Suzanne Collins; “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” by Stephen Chbosky; “The Handmaid’s Tale,” by Margaret Atwood; “Bad Kitty,” by Nick Bruel; “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” by Mark Twain; and “The Giver,” by Lois Lowry.
On the Tahlequah Daily Press Facebook page, readers were asked in a Saturday Forum if they could think of any reason why a book should be banned.
“Throughout history in various regimes, the suppression of information has taken place by those in the power structure that wish to obliterate anything that they see as a threat to the power structure,” said Brent Been.
A large majority of the commenters believe that there is no reason to ban books, such as Amanda Leigh.
“Why ban any book? What's the point of censoring what people are allowed to read? This is still America isn't it?” she said.
Clifton Loman visited the banned books display at the Tahlequah Public Library and was disappointed, but not too surprised to see a number of books on the table, including “To Kill a Mockingbird.”
“It’s disappointing. I can’t think of any reason [to ban books]. There may be some, but I can’t think of any. There’s always going to be things that we don’t like or rub us the wrong way or offend us. That’s the beauty of books and art,” he said.
While many believe in restricting access to books, rather than banning them outright, Michael Cummings thinks that banning books is appropriate if what is written is criminal and harms children.
“The only books that should be banned for adults are those that are criminal, like child pornography,” he said.
What you said
In an online poll on the Daily Press website, 50 percent of readers selected that there is never a reason for banning books. Six percent believe that it is OK to ban a book if it propagates lies or could threaten national security. Zero percent would ban a book if it revealed damning information about a politician that they admired.
Nineteen percent of particpants would ban a book if it was extremely demeaning, pornographic, or in some way an assault on decency; 16 percent would ban a book if it propagated lies, threatened national security, and was demeaning or pornographic; and six percent would ban a book if it was a threat to national security, if it revealed damning information about a politician they admired, or if it was pornographic or demeaning.
Check it out
Banned Book Club meets at the Hulbert Library on the last Monday of each month at 6 p.m. For details, visit the Hulbert Community Library Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/HulbertCommunityLibrary.
