Like most science buildings, the one on the Northeastern State University campus has a room with specimens in jars and drawers.
But one particular room is actually the NSU Vertebrate Museum.
"A lot of regional universities collected specimens and saved and stored them to support teaching. A lot of them have been abandoned," said Dr. Michael J. Shaughnessy Jr. "It is great for supporting research."
Shaughnessy is a professor in the Department of Natural Sciences, biology program chair, adviser to the Fish and Wildlife students, and curator of the NSU Vertebrate Museum. He began working for NSU in January 2014, and among his previous employers are the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History and Sam Noble Museum at The University of Oklahoma.
"Fundamentally what we do here is similar to what they do at Sam Noble," said Shaughnessy. "Visitors see less than 1% of the collection at Sam Noble."
When he started at NSU, about 900 mammals were cataloged. Now there are over 3,000.
"We don't have many in reptiles and amphibians. We have quite a few mammals and birds," said Shaughnessy.
There are thousands of fish specimens, and helping catalog those are graduate students, including Eddy Wild. He has logged 700 fish, and is a third of the way through the collection.
"There are over 2,000 jars. There can be as many as 30 specimens in each jar," said Wild.
Each group has its own unique catalog with a museum number. They are logged in a book and electronically.
The specimens can be looked up by the numbers so they can be located within the museum.
Graduate student Jana Green said it is important to have someone dedicated to keeping the museum going.
"Before Dr. Shaughnessy, it was more a creepy room no one went into," she said. "The transformation has been miraculous. We're finding new space every day. With what he's taught us, we can install specimens."
She said it's about getting the paperwork and specimens together.
"It's not hard work, but it can be frustrating. There's a sense of accomplishment," said Green, who is studying small mammals on islands in Sequoyah National Wildlife Refuge. "Well have less time searching and more time doing."
Shaughnessy and Green credit James Schooley for starting the current collection. Schooley taught at NSU from 1985-2008. He passed away after retiring in 2008.
"We're standing on his shoulders for the program, especially the fish in particular," said Shaughnessy. "The prep lab is named for him."
Specimens are prepared in the room next to the museum, and Shaughnessy said nothing biologically active goes there. Bugs are used to clean the specimens, so the bones and skin can be saved. The specimens are stuffed with cotton, and they are kept in bugproof cases.
"Everything we do is to preserve the specimens forever and keep the collection forever," said Shaughnessy.
They are put next to each other in the collection to show how they vary over the species.
"That's fundamentally what Darwin did - laid them out and see how they vary," said Shaughnessy. "We can identify regular difference between specimens and identify new species to understand the evolutionary process."
While some mammals do have diseases humans can get, the likelihood is exceedingly small, according to Shaughnessy.
"They've been dead long enough. In many cases, they have been frozen," he said. "There's not a lot of risk."
When specimens are loaned out, they are frozen again when the museum gets them back.
"We are willing to show anyone the collection if they call and make an appointment," said Shaughnessy. "We have to be careful with pests and what you bring in."
He said they would be happy to go to schools, especially high schools.
"The more active we're in the community with respect to science, the more valuable we become to the university," said Shaughnessy.
Green said the biggest challenges the department faces are funding and space.
"We have a steady stream of students interested in graduate studies - they are already in Fish and Wildlife - and it's difficult to support them all," said Shaughnessy. "A lot of finance and space is needed in a lab."
Shaughnessy said that while NSU is good in supporting the department's work and research, endowments are being pursued.
"Research is always expensive. We write grants all the time. They are very competitive," he said. "Jana did hers on a shoestring. It was $12,000 for three summers of work. We're seeking money for Eddy's work. If we don't get it, we'll find a way."
Wild is studying the macroecological patterns in fish.
"They do the collections on their own, and everything collected goes straight into the museum," said Shaughnessy.
While the department works with other educational facilities and state departments, it currently isn't working with any Native American tribes.
"We would like to work with the tribes more, especially the Cherokee Nation," said Shaughnessy. "We collect from Cherokee County and Adair County and Northeastern Oklahoma. This is basically a natural museum of the Cherokee Nation."
