Northeastern State University's media studies program presents the fourth annual Prom on a Penny event on March 7 for the surrounding communities.
Prom on a Penny is asking for donations of gently used formal men and women's wear, shoes, and jewelry to help provide affordable formal wear for middle and high school students.
Donations can be taken to the Student Engagement office in the University Center Basement at NSU.
Prom on a Penny will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 7 in the NSU Event Center Community room.
Light refreshments, giveaway contests, and consultations with local hair and make-up artists will be available.
For more information on the event or how to sponsor or donate, email promonapenny2020@gmail.com and like the Prom on a Penny Facebook page.
