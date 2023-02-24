Prom on a Penny project helps less fortunate buy formalwear

As guardians and eager students descend upon dress shops to strip them bare in search of the perfect formal, the campaigns and events class in the Media Studies program at Northeastern State University has begun preparation for its annual philanthropic event, Prom on a Penny.
Prom on a Penny began as a project for the capstone course and remains a mainstay event, providing students with the opportunity to buy apparel at an affordable price. Proceeds will go to this year's chosen charity, Tigers ROAR - Removing Obstacles Achieving Results, a Tahlequah Public Schools initiative. The goal of the program is to address the socioeconomic challenges of students in the TPS district by ensuring access to mental health support, basic supplies and other necessities, such efforts aim to eradicate barriers that inhibit a student's ability to succeed socially and academically.
Prom on a Penny co-leader Brooklyn Larrison, Choctaw senior, believes the Tigers ROAR program provides the community with much-needed support and is a fitting beneficiary of the event's proceeds.
"Tigers ROAR is doing big things in the community and they do not get enough recognition," said Larrison. "While Tahlequah is a thriving community in many aspects, there are still so many people here who struggle, and TPS is addressing these issues head on. I am so honored that Prom on a Penny not only gets to provide opportunities to help people with prom, but that all our proceeds are going to another organization to help people meet their needs."
Since Prom on a Penny's inception, NSU Media Studies students have provided middle and high school students the opportunity to enhance their prom or spring formal experience with inexpensive accouterments.
Media Studies student and Prom on a Penny co-leader Honor Sagebiel, Tulsa senior, believes the event's philanthropic nature encourages students to continue the tradition.
"This event has meant so much to media studies students," said Sagebiel. "We feel a need to keep this tradition going not only to give students the prom experience I think every student should experience, but the money we do make goes to students who truly need the support."
NSU alumna and former Prom on a Penny organizer, Jessica Treat, recalls how enriching the experience of organizing the event was. It brings up memories of her own humble beginnings.
"The most rewarding part was seeing the impact that affordable formal wear had on our local community," said Treat. "My family didn't have much growing up and we even struggled to buy my own prom dress in high school. It meant everything to me to see young students at Prom on a Penny stress-free and with smiles on their faces when they found the attire they needed."
Larrison said organizing an event like this requires a lot of time, effort and community support. To ensure its success, it is reliant upon donations and community involvement.
"I would love for us to raise over $1,000 to give to the Tigers ROAR program as well as help people in our community the chance to go to prom on an affordable scale. There are only 20 people that are a part of the Prom on a Penny committee so it is vital that people outside of our committee donate dresses, suits, shoes and accessories," she said.
Gently loved formal wear and accessories donations can be dropped off at the following locations: Gospel Rescue Mission, Muskogee, NSU Playhouse, Tahlequah; Tahlequah Public Library; Southwest Leoser, NSU-Tahlequah campus; Room 243 Wilson Hall, NSU Tahlequah campus; and NSU Broken Arrow Student Affairs.
Prom on a Penny will be held 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Saturday, March 4 in the NSU University Center Ballroom. For more information about Prom on a Penny and how to contribute, follow and visit @promonapenny on Facebook and Instagram or email Larrison at larrison@nsuok.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.