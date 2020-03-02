Northeastern State University’s Media Studies program presents the fourth annual Prom on a Penny on Saturday, March 7, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., in the NSU Event Center Community room.
The mission of Prom on a Penny is to provide local high school students affordable formal wear for prom and give them a great experience without the financial burden. All proceeds from this event will be donated to the Tahlequah Backpack Program.
A variety of styles of dresses, suits and accessories will be on sale for under $20. Dressing rooms and light refreshments will be available.
Sponsors at this year’s event include donations from A Bloom and Remedy Blu, with other specialists for make-up and alteration consultations. Giveaways will be available to enter and attendees can win free services from various sponsors.
Donations will be accepted until 5 p.m. on March 6 in the Student Engagement office in the basement of the NSU University Center.
For more information on the event or how to sponsor or donate, email promonapenny2020@gmail.com or like the Prom on a Penny Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.