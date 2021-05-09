Farmers, ranchers, homeowners, and gardeners frequently face the problem of controlling insects, weeds, plant diseases and other pests that contaminate food, destroy property, injure garden produce, or cause personal annoyance.
At times, some of these pests cannot be controlled without using pesticides. Proper use of pesticides has proved beneficial to our society, and world food production and control of infectious diseases are currently dependent on them. However, it is necessary to recognize the dangers of pesticides to humans, pets, and the environment.
Pesticides are chemicals of plant, animal or synthetic origin manufactured to kill or repel pests: insects, weeds, plant disease organisms, rodents, and other kinds of animal and plant life. Pesticides are divided into several groups based on the organisms they are designed to control:
• Insecticides are used to protect man, animals and plants from insect annoyances, damage, and destruction.
• Fungicides are used to protect man, animals and plants from fungal organisms that cause diseases.
• Herbicides are used to control unwanted vegetation, either selectively or generally.
• Rodenticides are used to control rats, mice, and other rodent pests.
• Miticides or acaricides are used to control mites and ticks.
All pesticides are poisons, including organic and natural formulations. If not handled and applied properly, many pesticides used on the ranch or in the home/garden can injure people and animals. Most pesticide poisoning, whether to adults, children, or pets, is caused by careless use, improper storage, or ignorance by the user.
It is important for farmers, ranchers, and homeowners to follow pesticide label directions to avoid potential harmful amounts of residue. Improper use or careless disposal of pesticides can result in soil and water contamination. Most pesticides today decompose rapidly. When properly used, pesticides should give satisfactory pest control in the home and garden without endangering anyone or the environment.
There are hundreds of pesticide products to choose from, and many are available in various forms, such as liquid concentrates, dusts, wettable powders, granules, and baits. Each one is designed for a specific need and use.
Pesticides range in hazard from those relatively nontoxic to highly toxic. To quickly determine a pesticide's level of toxicity, look at the product label for signal words which will be in all capital letters. The signal word is set by law. All pesticides are required to bear the statement "Keep out of reach of children." This means to store the pesticide where children cannot get to it, and to keep the product away from children while in use. Try to select products with the signal word "caution" on the label. Products with the signal word "danger" should be applied only by professional or commercial applicators. Homeowners should never use a pesticide with the signal word "danger" or "danger poison."
In every case of human death from pesticides, the cause has been accidental misuse. Children lead the list of victims of pesticide poisoning because people fail to take the most elementary precautions with pesticides around the home. The pesticide user is responsible for seeing that family, pets, and wildlife are not exposed.
To avoid accidents and misuse, follow these rules:
• Properly identify the pest. Consult a professional or your county extension office for assistance.
• Always read the label. Everything you should know to properly use a pesticide will be there.
• When using a pesticide, make sure it is the best management option. There are often other things that you can do rather than spraying a chemical.
• Keep children and pets away from areas where pesticides are stored, mixed, and used. Wear proper personal protective equipment (PPE) when applying pesticides.
• Always keep pesticides in their original containers. Store pesticides and pesticide equipment in a locked cabinet or room. A cool, dry, well-ventilated area is best. Never store pesticides with or near food, animal feed, medicines or cleaning supplies.
• Purchase only what is needed for one season.
• Do not dispose of empty containers or surplus pesticides where they may be a hazard to fish or wildlife or contaminate water. Do not save or reuse empty pesticide containers. Do not pour pesticides or spray mixtures down any drain, toilet, sink or storm drains.
Oklahoma Department of Agriculture hosts "Unwanted Pesticide Disposal" events each year. Contact the Extension office for information. It is your responsibility to use pesticides safely. Pesticides are safe and can be beneficial when used according to label directions.
Garrett Ford is an agriculture educator for the Cherokee County OSU Extension office.
