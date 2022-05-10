The Cherokee County Clerk is an elected position, and it's currently filled by Cheryl Trammel, who recently shared her experiences on the job.
Known as the principal record keeper for the county, the clerk is one of the oldest known officials in local government, with recorded English origins dating back more than 700 years.
According to the National Association of Counties, in America, the title "clerk" started to appear during the 17th century, and the responsibilities included maintenance of a list of each resident’s property. In 1686, the first local government election in New York City included candidates for the offices of sheriff, mayor and clerk.
In today’s government, county clerks come in all forms and levels of authority. Some are appointed and others are elected. Some are clerks to the governing board only, while others have responsibilities for carrying out many services for the citizens of the county.
Trammel went to work for the County Clerk’s Office in 2005 as first deputy and was appointed by the Cherokee County Commissioners in 2012 when the previous county clerk retired. She is in the middle of serving her third four-year term.
The county clerk is responsible for a wide range of duties mandated by the laws of the State of Oklahoma. The Cherokee County Clerk is the recorder and custodian of land records and other real estate documents in the county, which includes deeds, mortgages, tax liens and judgments.
“We do so much, but mostly we record land records,” Trammel said.
According to state statute, all legal instruments – including plat maps, deeds, mortgages, oil and gas leases, liens, and military discharge papers filed with the county by private citizens and public officials – are preserved by the county clerk.
Trammel said there are a lot of different moving parts when it comes to filing property deeds correctly.
“If you’re going to sell your piece of property, the abstract company also gets a copy of our daily instruments, and so they build their abstract off of the documents that are reported in our office,” Trammel said. “If there is something wrong with the chain of title, it will reflect in the abstract. It is important to get it right because if it’s not right it might not show up in the abstract, or it will create somebody else a problem if the legal isn’t right.”
Once the property deed is filed in the county clerk’s office, the Cherokee County Assessor’s Office will review it and update the property owner information.
“If the deed is done correctly, then the assessor’s office will change the name of the property owner. If the deed was not done correctly, they will send a letter to the property owner instructing them on how to do it correctly,” Trammel said.
In addition to recording and maintaining land records, which are public record, the clerk's office also handles the purchasing and payroll for all Cherokee County departments, as well as purchasing for all fire departments throughout Cherokee County and the Cherokee County Detention Center.
The county clerk also serves as secretary for the Board of Cherokee County Commissioners, responsible for keeping records, resolutions and ordinances adopted by the governing body.
