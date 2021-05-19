A proposed dress code policy for Northeastern State University employees drew fire after being shared across social media over the past 24 hours, but an NSU official said the document is only a draft and not set in stone.
Documents surfaced on social media Tuesday evening, outlining proposed appropriate and inappropriate attire. Among the guidelines for "not acceptable" casual business attire were: collarless T-shirts, fleece, hats, jeans or denim of any color, leather pants and skirts, leggings worn as pants, overalls, see-through garments, bare midriff tops, low-cut blouses, shorts, track suits, canvas shoes, rubber type shoes, barefoot athletic shoes, flip flops, beach sandals, knee-high or thigh-high boots, Skechers-type tennis shoes with leather look, and shirts or sweatshirts with university logos that do not represent NSU.
The proposed guidelines state skirts or dresses should come to at least the knees while the wearer is standing, and when seated, thighs should be covered. Slits to facilitate a view of legs are not appropriate for business purposes. Also, sleeveless blouses or shirts must be fit to shoulder, the document said. The draft also includes dress guidelines for RiverHawk Spirit Casual Fridays, during which faculty and staff may wear business casual attire with some relaxed requirements as approved by a supervisor. Listed as appropriate for Friday attire are: canvas shoes; NSU logo shirts; jeans and denim; capris or cropped pants below the knees; tennis shoes and Skechers; and head coverings for religious, cultural or health related accommodation.
Dr. John Yeutter, an emeritus associate business professor at NSU, was one of the first to share the policy proposal online. Yeutter, known campuswide for his penchant to don Converse’s Chuck Taylors while teaching, he said it appears he would be violating the rules if he still worked there.
“I think HR has more things to deal with than that, and I really wonder why somebody thinks this is necessary,” he said. “When I was there, clothing and professional behavior were handled at the lowest level possible. The department head, or whoever, would gently say, ‘Hey, I think you ought to…’ and deal with it that way, rather than with seemingly draconian rules.”
Yeutter said a one-size-fits-all policy for clothing seems strange, because there are different professional expectations for various departments, such as business, music, and athletics.
Denise Deason-Toyne, a business law professor at NSU, called the policy unnecessary and said work attire issues should be dealt with on an individual basis. She likened the clothing guideline proposal to lighting a piece of charcoal with a blow torch.
“What’s inappropriate about knee-high boots? I have some very nice, fashionable knee-high boots that I wear with dresses,” Deason-Toyne said, adding that dress cowboy boots were listed as acceptable attire. “These guidelines are subject to interpretation, and I foresee some serious issues when people who are perceived as not following the guidelines, but not being talked to, and other people are following them. I just think it’s opening up a can of worms that doesn’t need to be opened.”
Deason-Toyne did say that on occasion, she has seen people dress in a manner she didn’t think was appropriate.
While employees and students of NSU have both voiced opposition to the proposed policy, Dan Mabery, vice president for University Relations, said it’s just that: a proposed policy that’s has not been approved. He said it was requested, so the university was looking into revising the dress code.
“This is a policy in draft form that the policy committee will review,” Mabery said. “On the policy committee, we have representation from all areas of campus, all employee types of campus – faculty, staff, etc. – that help review proposed policies.”
Mabery said the committee has not met to discuss the dress code, but it could adjust the policy or approve a different version. He said if the committee moved it forward, it would still have to be reviewed and approved by the NSU Cabinet – part of a process before a policy is actually adopted.
“There’s varying opinions whether or not people find that this policy, or a policy similar, is necessary for the institution,” Mabery said. “That’s the great thing about this process – the policy committee has the opportunity to review, evaluate, and recommend policies that come forward."
