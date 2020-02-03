The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is scheduling two open houses in February to highlight proposed improvements to state Highway 80 and Highway 82 in Cherokee County.
The Hulbert meeting about Highway 80 will be Tuesday, Feb. 4, 5-7 p.m., in the Hulbert Public Schools Auditorium, 316 S. Rider Lane. THe Highway 82 open house is set for Thursday, Feb. 13, 5-7 p.m., at Cookson United Methodist Church, 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road.
Both events will have maps of the proposals on display and give the public a chance to ask questions and provide feedback on the projects. These will be come-and-go formats with no formal presentation.
The proposed project on Highway 80 is located one mile south of the SH-80/SH-51 junction near Hulbert. The existing alignment has deteriorating pavement conditions and no shoulders. Three alternative plans to improve safety will be shown at the open house, which include new alignments west of and along South Wilson. The project is tentatively scheduled to let for construction in 2023.
The project on Highway 82 would make safety improvements from four miles south of the SH-82/SH-100 near Cookson and extending north nearly four miles. This segment is currently two lanes with varying width shoulders. The proposals include widening the highway and adding shoulders, reconfiguring intersections, and improving two bridges in this corridor. The project is tentatively scheduled to let for construction in 2023.
All project materials will also be made available online following the meeting at www.odot.org/publicmeetings.
To request an accommodation, contact the ODOT ADA Coordinator at 405-521-4140 or the Oklahoma Relay Service at 1-800-722-0353, no later than 72 hours before any scheduled event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.