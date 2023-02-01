Pros: Neutrals, naturals in for home exteriors

As the winter months wane, home improvement projects are becoming increasingly popular, and pros are saying a fresh coat of paint can help improve the "curb appeal" and integrity of a house's exterior.
At Tahlequah Lumber Co., certain paint brands are preferred by customers.
"I know people call about Pratt & Lambert a lot," said Christian Cruz, store manager at Tahlequah Lumber. "It's very premium with better coverage and lower splatter."
Tahlequah Lumber Store Manager Billy Kissinger said the best times of year to paint the exterior of a house are in the spring and fall.
"In springtime, you only have to juggle the [rain] showers and you can paint before the heat and humidity of summer," said Kissinger.
Kissinger explained that due to temperature changes during the winter, houses can expand and contract, leaving behind cracks that paint can help seal.
"A fresh coat of paint can protect it real nice before the harsh summer," he said.
Painting in the fall has similar advantages to spring, as temperatures are more mild.
Kissinger said neutrals and earth tones have been popular with customers, as well as pops of color here and there.
"We've got Aquanamel and that's great for cabinets, doors, and trim," he said. "It lays down real smooth and gives a nice finish.
Kissinger said he's been seeing more patrons picking out darker colors recently as well, but still within the earth tone family. For inside the house, a certain paint style has been trending.
"A lot of people have been doing two-tone cabinets," he said. "Different colors on the upper and lower cabinets."
Jennifer Wright, realtor at Century 21 Wright Real Estate, said "curb appeal" - which can include fresh paint, landscaping, and windows - is super-important for a house. Wright said her clients' preferences on house colors varies.
"It kind of just depends on if they're looking at a new construction or an older home," said Wright.
For new constructions, Wright said the "modern farmhouse" look is in, a style characterized by white siding and black-trimmed windows. On older houses, natural color and material pairings are popular, like rock, masonry, cedar wood, and neutral, linen-like tones.
"Some are liking coastal colors like blues and greens, but its not super trendy," she said.
Looking ahead, Wright thinks natural materials and neutral colors are probably going to be most popular for home exteriors.
Jerry Simpson is now retired, but the long-time carpenter agrees that neutral tones on home exteriors do better on the market.
"I used to tell people to leave it innocuous, and if the new owner wants it to look like South Beach, they can paint it themselves," he said.
