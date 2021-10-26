Prospects slim for Snowflake this year

The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, during an Oct. 26 meeting, discussed supporting the Snowflake ice rink and becoming a corporate sponsor with the Tahlequah Sports League.
Some members were a bit skeptical, and said they'd like to have more time to consider it.
Ward 4 Tahlequah City Councilor Trae Ratliff, who is also Tahlequah Sports League president, is seeking sponsorships to bring the Snowflake ice rink back to life, along with future sport tournaments.
“What he’s basically looking for from Tourism is a $10,000 sponsorship,” said Treasurer Genny Maiden. “We totally support what he is doing. Unfortunately, we are not in a place where we can hand him a check for $10,000 and say, ‘Here, go spend it however you want.’”
Maiden told Ratliff that Tourism will support his marketing efforts and asked if there was an opportunity for TACC to be a sponsor and assist with funding he needs.
“I don’t know how you guys feel about that; is it a good idea or bad idea?” said Maiden.
TACC Operations and Events Manager Gabrielle Perry agreed it was a good idea for TACC to have presence in other places or events in the community.
Ward 2 Tahlequah City Councilor Keith Baker praised Ratliff for his efforts in trying to bring something good back into the community.
“We’ve had a few difficulties. We had somebody break in and break the Zamboni and [Ratliff] went to get the radiator fixed from Muskogee,” said Baker. “That is some of the things he’s been doing that you may or may not know about.”
As part of the $10,000 sponsorship, only $2,500 would be used for marketing, and the rest could be used for the chiller or even the operating costs.
“[Mayor Sue Catron] has already said she would not support tourism dollars being spent for anything other than marketing. That’s what gets us in the dilemma,” said Maiden.
Concerns with the timing were discussed, as some board members said it was already so close to November, and they would have liked have had another year for officials to plan for the popular holiday feature.
“The concern that I have is giving [Ratliff] money now, I’d like to know how far he’s gotten, and it’s November,” said Arielle Barnett, TACC secretary. “I’d hate for them to market it and it not happen, and then those dollars from Tourism not be [put to good use]. He needs to make the call now.”
The cost of the chiller for 60 days will run around $30,000. Ratliff said if revenue from sponsorships can come in, they can move forward with the process.
TACC Chair Jim Berry said he didn’t see Snowflake being a “head in bed” event, but TSL with tournament sponsorships would be.
“I don’t like having to consider them together and I understand the timing. I think we should work toward being able to use our funding for something that places head in beds, which replaces dollars that we rely on for tourism,” he said.
Barnett said they would discuss the matter further during an upcoming strategic meeting.
In other business, TACC CEO-President Nathan Reed was added to all bank accounts – Chamber and Tourism – as an information-only viewer.
Board members were given the September financial reports after not having a report for the past three months.
The TACC Annual Celebration is Friday, Oct. 29, at the Legacy at MK Ranch.
What's next
The next Tahlequah Area of Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors meeting is Nov. 18 at 8 a.m., at Indian Capital Technology Center.
