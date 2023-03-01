A protestor was arrested at the Oklahoma State Capitol Feb. 28 in an incident involving State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah.
On Tuesday, the House passed HB 2177, which bans “gender transition procedures” for minors and adults using insurance. Activists who oppose the bill have visited the capitol several times during this legislative session to engage in what has been described thus far as peaceful protests.
“[Tuesday] afternoon, as I was leaving the House Chamber, an individual protesting a bill we were hearing on the floor threw water on myself and another representative,” said Culver.
When Oklahoma Highway Patrol officers escorted this individual away in an effort to deescalate the situation, Culver said, the protester became “belligerent and assaulted the officer.”
“If water being thrown had been the extent of the action taken, I would not have given it a second thought. However, I cannot stand by while our highway patrolmen are assaulted for simply doing their jobs,” said Culver. “Taking all of that into consideration, I decided to press charges against the individual who assaulted me and the patrolman and will cooperate fully with the law enforcement investigation.”
