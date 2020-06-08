Protesters for Black Lives Matter gathered at Norris Park in Tahlequah Saturday afternoon for the third time in just a few days.
Saturday's organizer, Jess Cotter, started the rally with a speech, which was then followed by nine minutes of silence.
"I've seen everybody posting on social media with their pictures and show of support, and I figured I could post a picture, or I could just as easily make an event for people to come and express themselves in a positive manner," Cotter said prior to the event. "I went with the latter and decided I was going to host an event and get people to come out. I know it's really hard with this COVID-19 and all of this stuff going on, but I'm just happy to see everybody coming out and supporting such a cause as this."
Outcries across the country started after George Floyd's death on May 25 in Minneapolis, when police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes while he was handcuffed. Floyd pleaded, saying he couldn't breathe, in a captured video.
Cotter sees progress in the fight against racism, but acknowledges it's going to be a building process.
"When you build a wall, you don't build it all at once; you build it brick by brick, and every step counts," he said.
Saturday's protesters started by forming a line on the outskirts of Norris Park that faced Muskogee Avenue and went into a "Hands up, don't shoot" chant. They then walked south along Muskogee Avenue, shouting, "Black Lives Matter."
"If anything, I think it's doing a lot for the people who were not educated about how much racism is happening in America," Emily McLaughlin said. "Social media is the biggest influence that's going on right now, and that's making everybody open to how much is really going on. I think it's helping because before their voices weren't being heard. Nobody had a platform. The black people, and even the Hispanics, Native Americans, all of us are getting heard now because of the color of our skin."
McLaughlin, a Native American, said she's felt the brunt of racism.
"I have personally been discriminated against, too, and it's not just because of my color; it's because they're racist toward my Native American skin tone, too," she said. "They think I'm Hispanic and laugh and make jokes at me and talk Hispanic to me. That hurts my feelings, too, but that's just a little part of what black people go through, and it makes me want to cry. I just came out here to support, just to show that even if you have a small voice, it is a voice. For a small community like this, people gathering and coming together to support Black Lives Matter is really important. I think we should continue doing it until something changes."
