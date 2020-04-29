A group of area residents stood at the intersection of South Muskogee Avenue and Bertha Parker Bypass to protest COVID-19 protocols Wednesday evening, April 29 – and not for the first time.
Thomas Lawless was one of the group protesting the community's reaction to the pandemic Wednesday evening, and he said they had been out there for about an hour.
“The founders would call us cowards for giving up our freedom,” one of the signs said.
Lawless was also handing out flyers to passersby who were interested in what the protesters had to say.
“People are forced to close their businesses, they’re going broke, they can’t make their payments,” one flyer said.
Another objection was the stimulus money being passed out to businesses and individuals by the federal government.
“The ‘stimulus’ will devalue our dollar and lead us into hyper-inflation and a cashless society," they said.
Motorists stopped to ask the protesters questions, and at other times, they would honk at the group.
“We’ve gotten some feedback. Most of the time, people just look or they look away,” said Lawless. “Or they’ll glance over and I’ll have a few people give me a thumbs down, but that’s about it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.