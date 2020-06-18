The COVID-19 outbreak has created uncertainty for business owners who had to close shop for safety purposes. Some are still not fully open, and others are closing permanently.
An organization that employs adults with development disabilities, the Golden Rule Thrift Store, has remained shuttered. Becca McLemore, direction of vocational development at Golden Rule Industries of Muskogee Inc., said all locations in the five counties Golden Rule serves were closed, because its working partners are considered to be among the population most vulnerable to the coronavirus.
"The safety of our working partners is our No. 1 priority, but the working partners love to interact with customers," said McLemore. "And obviously if we don't have customers, we're not having store sales, which impacts our entire agency."
Golden Rule is a nonprofit that relies heavily on community support. Many items at the Tahlequah Thrift Store are donated, and the organization has had to stop accepting items, because working partners aren't there to process donations. There are also safety concerns.
"It's been very difficult," said McLemore. "A lot of our working partners live in group homes and don't have family close by. We're their family and they're ours, so it's been super hard to not see them every day. We were able to take the time that we were closed to do some remodeling and make some improvements. So when we do open back up, all of our stores are going to look different."
The Tahlequah location ensures it has high-end items still worth something on the racks: clothing, household goods, furniture and more.
"You never know what's going to come in," said McPhail.
The Golden Rule also accepts monetary donations and will provide tax receipts. For more information, call 918-456-1623 or contact info@goldenrulejobs.org.
While many restaurants have reopened for in-person dining, some are sticking with drive-thru or take-out services for the time being. Presley's Burgers has the space to open for dining, but it's keeping its doors close for now, due to health concerns and staffing logistics.
Owner Misty Presley said because Presley's is a family-run operation, if one person contracts the coronavirus, they would have to shut down.
"The first two months were really good," said Presley. "Everyone was really supportive and there were a lot of big orders, but it's kind of slowed down in the past two or three weeks since places have opened. We're just trying to be cautious, and we have a lot of elderly customers. We'd hate for them to get out if we were open, and they would. And we're delivering to a couple of nursing homes; they may not use us if we were open."
It would also cost more to open the dining rooms. Presley said there would be three air conditioning bills to pay, which could be difficult if not enough customers showed up. That's not to mention the cleaning requirements or cost of throw-away utensils, salt and pepper packets, and ketchup packets.
"So there's just a lot of expenses to do it the way we would have to," she said. "We would almost have to hire two more people to make the same or less money."
One restaurant owner, who asked to remain anonymous, has said that while the business was told it could fully reopen, the social distancing guidelines now being enforced will not allow it.
Tahlequah Fire Department Chief Ray Hammons, who is about to retire and has a new role as compliance coordinator in the city's managerial department, said the city technically enters Phase 3 of reopening Friday, June 19. He said restaurants are allowed to open as long as they maintain 6-foot social distancing guidelines. He said it all depends on a business's size and layout.
"That's kind of a hard thing to say, because if you still exercised the 6-feet social distancing, you can't very well be at full capacity if you have booths or tables that are back-to-back," he said.
Hammons said restaurants must also continue cleaning surfaces after each customer. He recommends people be cautious when going out in public.
"It's still a serious, infectious, highly-contagious virus," he said. "So we just need to pay attention to what we're doing out there."
The city pool, Tahlequatics, was another site that has had to temporarily close, after a lifeguard tested positive for COVID-19.
Meanwhile, several other businesses are closing shop for good. Sam's Southern Eatery and KTK Angus Steakhouse have both shut down. Cashmere Lane LLC, a downtown merchant, has also announced it is going out of business.
The store will remain open until June 30. It is unclear whether these businesses were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as the owners could not be reached by press time.
