A major new business in Cherokee County hosted a soft opening Tuesday, Aug. 1 in the Foundry Building on Muskogee Avenue, the first of two sites being renovated for the company.
The 5,000-square-feet space will be used by Optimi LLC, doing business as Provalus, as an IT services facility, and working as a call center. Once the renovations on the Workman building are completed, a total of 40,000-square-feet will house up to 400 people.
Will Ruzic, vice president of operations, gave the welcoming speech to the crowd of employees, city officials, and residents standing out in the extreme heat.
“In November of last year, we hired our very first employee, and within the next 45 days or so, we will be hiring our 200th employee,” said Will. “Tahlequah has set the bar very high as we expand across this country, so thank you for your support.”
Will and his wife, Molly Ruzic, came to Tahlequah from the flagship company in Brewton, Alabama, to help with the soft opening. When they started touring possible locations in Oklahoma, they came to Tahlequah first.
“And we knew from the very beginning that Tahlequah understood what collaboration meant,” said Will. “We spent some time in Tahlequah and we got in the car late that night, and we looked at each other and said, ‘Can we just go home?’ But we [continued the tour] and saw many cities across this state. And we came back to Tahlequah.”
Every job Provalus creates, said Will, is an opportunity for personal and professional growth.
“This building represents a stronger community,” said Will. “The vibrant downtown is the heartbeat of the community, and driving people into the downtown corridor fosters that sense of community and commerce. This building is about hope and progress.”
Will thanked Tahlequah, the Cherokee Nation, the state of Oklahoma, and all the partners that made the project possible.
“Together is the only way we all win,” said Will. “We did this together. We are honored to call ‘The Quah’ home.”
John Hill, of Brewton, was one of the first employees of Provalus. Hill is the IT administrator of the Brewton facility. He came to Tahlequah to get the Foundry set up for the official opening.
Paul Roberts is the delivery director in charge of customer service in Tahlequah and Jasper, Texas, another Provalus location. He moved here recently and credits Mayor Suzanne Myers for helping him find a rental in the tight housing market.
Roberts responded to a question about the concerns of residents that Provalus might leave town once the incentives run out, as happened with American Woodmark.
“Brewton was our first location,” said Roberts. “We’ve been there for four years, and in Jasper, we are going into year three. We are looking at a long-term community impact [in Tahlequah].”
The parking area behind the Workman building and another lot being worked on off of Spring Street is expected to take care of all the company’s parking needs, keeping the spaces on Muskogee Avenue available for residents and businesses.
Provalus participated earlier in the day creating snack packs for the backpack program through the Tahlequah Public Schools Outreach Center.
Amy Spears, a Grants and Federal Programs clerk and TPS Outreach Center Backpack and Outreach coordinator, attended the soft opening.
“Provalus reached out to us because they knew we have the backpack program, and part of their collaboration when they’ve gone to other cities is the backpack buddies,” said Spears. “They asked if they could see what we do there.”
Anthony Bilbery, Monica Robinson, and Julie Harvey are new employees of Provalus. Robinson started in December and drives from Westville. Bilbery has lived in Tahlequah most of his life, and Harvey was born and raised in the area. The company is still actively recruiting.
“I’ve been here for most of my life,” said Bilbery. “I will be on one of the teams that will [be housed in the Foundry building].”
The crowd was served refreshments and Kroner and Baer offered a discounted menu and $2 beer for attendees of the event.
