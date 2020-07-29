OKLAHOMA CITY - To support the public and private partners who serve alongside Oklahoma Human Services, the agency is advocating for CARES Act reimbursement for providers who have incurred extra cleaning, personal protective equipment or other extraordinary expenses due to COVID-19.
"Our community partners and providers have been a critical resource to our customers and to Oklahomans in general throughout the COVID-19 crisis," said OKDHS Director Justin Brown. "Working together allows us to provide a deeper and more efficient impact to those who need us most."
Eligible providers who have incurred these expenses during the time period of March 15 through June 30, should submit their funding opportunity form and upload required documentation at www.ourokdhs.org/s/applyforagrant by July 31. CARES Act expenditures will be audited by the government. The following documentation is required for reimbursement: Excel spreadsheet summarizing expenses incurred, including a very short narrative description of the expense; and copies of receipts and paid invoices for reimbursement.
Eligible providers include:
• All licensed child care providers (OKDHS subsidy contract not required).
• Youth services agencies (Office of Juvenile Affairs or OKDHS contractor).
• Adult day centers.
• Developmental Disabilities Services providers of residential and employment services.
• Assisted living provers (OKDHS contractor).
• ADVantage Waiver providers.
• State Plan Personal Care providers.
• Area Agencies on Aging providers.
• Senior Nutrition Providers.
• In-home family stabilization and prevention providers .
• Child Advocacy Centers.
• Child Welfare Group Homes (OKDHS contractor).
OKDHS cannot guarantee that CARES Act funding will be available.
