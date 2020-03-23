Thompson House member Craig Clifford took advantage of the brief nice weather to prune some trees at the historical Thompson House during spring break.
HULBERT[mdash] NAME: June Colburn AGE: 84 TOWN: Hulbert OCCUPATION: Homemaker DIED: March 15, 2020 SERVICES: Formal visitation Thursday March 19, 2020 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM Viewing March 19, 2020 10:00 AM -8:00 PM. No services.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 78. Bookkeeper. Died Friday, March 13th, 2020 in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral Services Friday, March 20th, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Reed-Culver Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to be at Moody Cemetery.
