STILLWATER – Prussic acid toxicity, commonly linked to the consumption of Johnsongrass, is a serious condition that can be fatal to livestock.
Barry Whitworth, DVM, senior Extension specialist/state Beef Quality Assurance coordinator for the Oklahoma State University Department of Animal and Food Sciences, said when temperatures rise and the ground dries out, certain plants in the sorghum family become toxic and can kill cattle at a rapid rate. Johnsongrass is one of Oklahoma’s most invasive plants.
Clinical signs of prussic acid toxicity aremuscle tremors, increased respiration rate, excess salivation, staggering, convulsions, and collapse. Producers should note prussic acid levels are highest in the leaves of young plants, and the upper leaves contain the most toxin. Stress from drought or frost increases prussic acid as well as fertilizing with large amounts of nitrogen and nitrogen/phosphorus soil imbalances.
When an animal displays signs of prussic acid toxicity, the producer should immediately remove all animals that appear to be normal to a new pasture and contact their veterinarian. Sick animals can recover if treated quickly with sodium nitrite and sodium thiosulfate to reverse the toxicity.
Once a sample of grass is collected, producers should take it to their local Extension office for testing. Bay said a county Extension educator can also meet the rancher on-site and perform a test at the field. When moving cattle from one pasture to another along a road, she also advised to take caution with the Johnsongrass that often grows in roadside ditches.
