Leaders of three Cherokee tribes convened in Tahlequah Friday for the annual Tri-Council gathering, during which the group passed a slate of resolutions.
Councils from the Cherokee Nation, United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians, and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians passed a resolution to oppose the recognition of fabricated Cherokee tribes and Indians. CN Tribal Council Speaker Joe Byrd said the creation of fraudulent tribes was more of an issue for the eastern band than the two in tribes in Tahlequah.
“it’s one thing to claim that you’re a federally recognized tribe, but it’s another to make a profit off of that and to seek grants and funding,” he said. “That’s what’s been happening out there in Indian Country. So we, as the three tribes, are going to oppose this all in unison.”
According to the tribes, public funding for “pseudo-Cherokee tribes” has reached a critical level of concern and often involves membership fees, misleading presentation to school children, and interferences in myriad government functions, including child welfare cases.
Sequoyah invented the Cherokee Syllabary 200 years ago, which has continued to advance with technology, evolving from a handwritten system to a digital format in today’s age of computers and technology. To celebrate the bicentennial of this achievement, the Tri-Council passed a resolution honoring the 200th anniversary of Sequoyah’s creation.
The Cherokee Tri-Council also OK'd a resolution to address the crisis of murdered and missing indigenous women. Homicide is reportedly the third-leading cause of death among Native American women between the ages of 10-24; and the fifth-leading cause of death for Native American women between the ages of 25-34.
The three tribes will join together to advocate for changes to the criminal and justice systems to increase safety for Native American women, and will push for changes by the federal government, federal agencies, and other justice systems to do the same.
Lastly, the Tri-Council approved a resolution honoring the frontline workers who survived the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.
