A public meeting is set for Thursday, July 29, to discuss the Hazard Mitigation Plan for Tahlequah and Cherokee County.
Dan Thompson, planning project manager for Meshek & Associates, is assisting City of Tahlequah/Cherokee County Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood with the plan.
“During this month, we are intending to hold a public meeting to provide greater clarity about the hazard mitigation plan and the planning process and would like to release a public survey about the hazards,” Thompson said.
The plan identifies natural hazards and some human-caused hazards that threaten the county.
“The plan analyzes communities’ capabilities to mitigate hazards and highlights community vulnerabilities that arise from these hazards. These elements of the planning process help drive the plan’s mitigation strategy, which addresses the areas of greatest concern in the county,” said Thompson.
Completion of the plan will give the city and county a better understanding of their hazards, capabilities to deal with hazards, and a strategy to do so. The blueprint also gives the city and county access to more federal funding opportunities.
The public meeting is from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Tahlequah Municipal Armory, 100 N. Water Ave.
“In the meantime, we would appreciate it if you completed a survey about the natural hazards in the county,” said Thompson.
You can help
Take the survey at https://arcg.is/0nTqmS”; the survey is not compatible with Google Chrome.
