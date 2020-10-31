Public can help track endangered birds

After spending several months at nesting grounds in Canada, the wild flock of endangered whooping cranes is making the return trip to its wintering grounds in coastal Texas by way of the Great Plains.
The first wave of migrating whooping cranes has reached Oklahoma, and residents can help track the birds' migration path by sharing photographs and sighting details with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.
Their journey can take nearly two months, and the first migrating family groups of cranes reach Oklahoma in mid- to late-October. The birds may touchdown in the wetlands or wheat fields for a few days to rest and refuel on crustaceans, other small animals, or grain before continuing on to Texas. To report a sighting, fill out the form at https://www.wildlifedepartment.com/wildlife/wildlife-diversity/report-whooping-crane-sighting/form.
