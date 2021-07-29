Public education, preparedness key to facing disasters, local officials say

Emergency Management officials discussed the hazard mitigation plan during a Thursday, July 29 public meeting at the Tahlequah Municipal Armory.
Mike Underwood, Emergency Management director, said the plan helps communities become more sustainable by focusing on hazardous and disastrous areas.
“The plan analyzes communities’ capabilities to mitigate hazards and highlights community vulnerabilities that arise from these hazards. These elements of the planning process help drive the plan’s mitigation strategy, which addresses the areas of greatest concern in the county,” said Dan Thompson, planning project manager for Meshek and Associates.
Annie Vest, planning department manager for Meshek and Associates, asked local resident Tammy Phillips which natural disaster worried her the most. Phillips said it was flooding, for the most part.
“That’s one of the things we’re doing for this process, is making sure that as Tahlequah is potentially moving forward with a master drainage plan, we can really identify when certain areas are going to flood and what those depths of flooding are,” said Vest.
She added that the flood plain map is always changing over time, and those who don’t live within that area should still carry insurance in case such a disaster were to occur.
“We can testify that a lot of changes have happened throughout the whole county,” said Underwood. “Places that have seen little or no flooding at all, now do more than ever.”
Underwood added that he believes population growth can cause manmade problems.
“We’ve got tornados, we’ve got hail storms that are getting to be more prevalent here to where they weren’t so much in the past, and the wind events seem to be a little more,” he said.
Thompson said preparedness and educating the public are key with the mitigation process.
“The public is a big part of it, so the public’s involvement is going to be different, depending on the hazard and on where they live,” said Thompson.
Underwood said agencies directly dealing with the public and their needs should do a better job of teaching mitigation for preparedness.
“It might still happen, but maybe it won’t be as long-term affected in the future and it could help everyone’s life to go on a little smoother, and business life, too,” he said.
Thompson said the next step for the five-year plan is compiling more information before it is presented to the state.
“We’re going to go through an internal review and then it’s going to go to the state, and then to FEMA for review. That review depends on a number of factors, and once that happens, they’ll send the completed plan back, and will be approved,” he said.
You can help
Take the survey at https://arcg.is/0nTqmS”; the survey is not compatible with Google Chrome.
