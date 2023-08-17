A statute banning government pension plans from investing in companies that boycott oil and gas businesses could cost over $10 million for divestment and asset transitions – and that could affect police, firefighters, and others on municipal payrolls.
“Oklahoma Public Employees Retirement System staff has estimated that if divestment and asset transitions were to occur, the estimated explicit costs to trade the securities in the portfolios advised by companies on the list would be approximately $9.6 million for OPERS and $383,000 for Uniform Retirement System for Judges and Justices, as of May 31, 2023,” said Joseph Fox, executive director of OPERS.
The total loss in market value to the plans due to these actions could potentially be several times that amount, said Fox.
Under the Oklahoma Energy Discrimination Elimination Act of 2022, OPERS must divest all direct and indirect publicly traded securities of companies on the Restricted Financial C. List, published by the state treasurer, if they do not cease boycotting energy companies.
“The Act also prohibits governmental entities from contracting with restricted financial companies,” said Fox.
On May 3, State Treasurer Todd Ross sent out a letter, stating fund managers had until June 2 to present a plan to divest from companies on the list, said Ginger Sigler, executive director of the Oklahoma Police Pension and Retirement System.
Ross has 90 days to determine if their response indicates they have done enough to get off the list, or need to pursue them later, said Sigler.
The statute, as written, said pension plans couldn’t invest in companies boycotting the oil and gas industry, said Sigler.
"This is all about the interpretation of what you define as ‘woke’, how statutes are defined, and this is how disconnect has happened between plans and the state treasurer,” said Sigler.
The companies on the latest restricted list from the treasurer are Wells Fargo, Bank of America NA, BlackRock, Climate First Bank, JP Morgan for the police, and State Street Global Advisors for firefighters, said Sigler.
“In a meeting with the State Treasurer Todd Ross a couple of weeks ago, he basically said [they] are still looking at companies,” said Sigler. “But right now, it’s looking like public employees will have to divest from BlackRock any companies that are 'woke' or boycott oil and gas.”
OPPRS has 60% of its funds – a $12 billion fund – invested in BlackRock, said Sigler.
“JP Morgan funds many oil companies in Oklahoma, but also fund environmental companies like wind and solar," Sigler said.
Oklahoma invested in Canoo, an electric vehicle company in Pryor, by giving tax incentives to come to the state.
No one in Oklahoma wants to see one of its major industries hurt, said Sigler. However, she said, the state of Oklahoma pensions don’t purposely invest in companies that boycott oil and gas or any particular industry.
“I fully understand the intentions of the state of Oklahoma with new legislation protecting the oil and gas industry,” said Sigler. “Our mission is to earn the best returns for our members. Just like the state of Oklahoma working with Canoo and trying to allure Panasonic, our managers invest in traditional energy companies, as well as innovative energy solutions.”
Oil and gas is an industry that ebbs and flows over time, said Sigler.
“Just because a [fund] manager under allocates in a given year doesn’t mean they are boycotting it. It could mean that the earnings potential were better in a different industry that year,” said Sigler.
Nate King, Tahlequah's chief of police, said that on a day-to-day basis, members do not have much input into how these pension plans are managed.
“But it sounds like the Legislature is trying to protect our oil and gas industry,” said King.
Tahlequah Fire Chief Casey Baker was unavailable for comment at press time.
