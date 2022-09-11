A public hearing to discuss the services to be offered by the Eastern Oklahoma Development District Area Agency on Aging during 2024-2026 will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 16, at the EODD office, at 1012 N. 38th St. in Muskogee.
The public hearing is open to all interested parties regarding Older American Act Title III services - congregate and home delivered meals, transportation, health promotion, homemaker, outreach, legal assistance, caregiver services - determined to be highest priority in the seven-county area served including Adair, Cherokee, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Sequoyah, and Wagoner counties.
Services funded by the Older Americans Act are available to all people 60 years of age or older regardless of income.
Services provided through the Older Americans Act have no set fees or charges.
Donations are accepted to help defray the cost of service.
Anyone who would like to learn more about how to help or knows someone who needs any services outlined, call EODD AAA at 918-682-7891 or the Caring Assistance Line at 1-800-211-2116.
