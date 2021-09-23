Public invite to OSD's reveal of new mascot logo

SULPHUR – Oklahoma School for Deaf is inviting the deaf community and the public to attend the mascot reveal of their new school logo design at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2.
The mascot retirement and reveal will take place as part of OSD’s homecoming celebration in the Ken Brown Gym at the Larry Hawkins Activity Center, 1100 E. Oklahoma in Sulphur.
OSD chose the Bison to replace Indians as the official school mascot in July.
As soon as the selection was announced, a committee of OSD students, staff, coaches, and alumni began meeting to develop ideas for the new school logo design and related images.
The OSD committee selected six design concepts submitted by OSD artists and then opened voting to staff, students, alumni and anyone who had a connection to OSD.
The top three choices were announced and voted on again to choose the mascot logo artwork that will be revealed at homecoming.
The homecoming football game against New Mexico School for the Deaf kicks off at 6:15 p.m. under rented stadium lights.
Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students.
“OSD is committed to honoring our tradition by preserving the history of the previous school mascot at OSD’s Betty S. Fine Museum on the Sulphur campus,” OSD superintendent Chris Dvorak said.
Museum tours will be available to showcase Indian memorabilia and other historical items from 2 to 4:15 p.m., 5 to 6 p.m., and 7:30 to 8 p.m.
“While we honor and respect our traditions at OSD, the mascot reveal will begin an exciting new chapter in our school history,” Dvorak said. “Let’s Go Bison!”
For more information about homecoming and the mascot retirement and reveal, contact Sarah Jameson at sjameson@osd.k12.ok.us, 580-622-4918 or video phone 405-294-3968.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.