TULSA – Bringing the best ideas to the Tulsa community and the world, TEDxTulsaCC moves to a virtual stage for Friday, Dec. 4, 5:30-7:30 p.m. via Zoom. This interactive, multi-disciplinary event highlights the innovative and creative spirit of the greater Tulsa community and answers questions such as why do coral reefs glow, when is a building alive, and is hope a feeling or a science?
Seven speakers will present talks from locations across the Tulsa metro area and United States on subjects, including cancer research, creating an inclusive park, elements that connect us, and how we can work together to heal our history in Tulsa.
“All talks relate to this year’s theme: instincts. The human animal is driven by instincts: ancient and modern, selfish and altruistic, constructive and destructive. Often these instincts hover just out of reach of our conscious minds. TEDxTulsaCC reveals them,” said Annina Collier, dean and George Kaiser Family Foundation endowed chair at Thomas K. McKeon Center for Creativity.
In addition to the engaging talks, there will be music and dance performances featuring Branjae, Kripalaya Dance Academy and Sunshine 2.0. Plus, there will be $1,000 in giveaways up for grabs through live trivia games.
The talks will be: How to Heal our History by Hannibal B. Johnson, author, attorney, and consultant; Why Do Corals Fluoresce - and Will it Save Them? by Dr. Ann Money, director of education and research, Oklahoma Aquarium; The Power of Hope by Emeka Nnaka, motivational speaker and TCC graduate; What Tumors Eat - and How to Poison Them by Dr. Christal Sohl, assistant professor of biochemistry, San Diego State University; The Elements That Connect Us by Tvli Jacob, Chahta (Choctaw); How We Created a Park for Everyone by Rodrigo Rojas, director of community relations, Gathering Place; and How to Bring a Building to Life...and Do It Beautifully by Molly Jones, president, Jones Design Studio.
The second annual TEDxTulsaCC is interactive and free. Advance registration is required and space is limited. This collaborative event is a gift to the community as part of TCC’s 50th anniversary celebration with a unique understanding of how big ideas can change lives and shape a community.
“Thanks to the generous support of the George Kaiser Family Foundation, we have made TEDxTulsaCC a community event. We’ll send off 2020 with an engaging and interactive evening, create custom mocktail drinks, and share our hopes about 2021 while staying safe at home,” said Collier.
This independent TEDx event is operated under license from TED. To learn more, visit TEDxTulsaCC.com.
