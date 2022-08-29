The board members of the Thompson House invite the public to an open house on Saturday, Sept. 3, from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., 300 S. College Ave., in Tahlequah.
Individuals who are out and about during the Cherokee National Holiday can come by and enjoy a free self-guided tour. Docents will be available to answer questions.
Joseph M. Thompson was a prominent Cherokee physician. The home is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. A docent training session will be held on Thursday, Sept. 22. The time will be determined after a count is made of how many people are interested. To sign up, individuals need to call 918-458-9406 and leave a name and a brief message.
The Thompson House is also available for tours and rentals. Individuals can call 918-207-2936, 918-931-2269, or 918-456-3554 for tours, rental costs, and other information. Individual memberships are $15, while business memberships are $25.
The Thompson House board meets the third Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m., 300 S. College Ave. The meetings are open to the public.
To join the Thompson House, participants can send a check to Thompson House: Treasurer, P.O. Box 232, Tahlequah, Oklahoma, 74465.
To contact the Thompson House, email ThompsonHouseTahlequah@gmail.com.
