Public libraries close, cancel all March programs

All libraries in the Eastern Oklahoma Library System will be closed for the rest of the week, and all programs for the month have been canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
"We will let you know about next week once that decision is made," said Robin Mooney, Tahlequah Public Library branch manager in an email.
The Tahlequah and Hulbert libraries will offer patrons curbside delivery of items placed on hold. Holds may be placed online, www.eols.org, or by calling the specific library. In Tahlequah, the curbside delivery will be available 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 918-456-2581.
Hulbert Community Library will have curbside Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; and Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Call 918-772-3383.
"We already have disable patrons we do curbside delivery for, so we're used to that," said Pam Davis, assistant manager, Hulbert Community Library. "They should call when they get to the parking lot, or call before they leave their house and let us know when they will be here."
Davis said that normally on Mondays, the book drop is full.
“Today, there was nothing,” said Pam Davis, assistant manager, Hulbert Community Library. “People are doing their own safety measures and we’re taking precautions.”
Hulbert library staff had already closed the coffee bar, and washed, sanitized, and put away all toys and games.
"We're planning it day by day, hour by hour," said Davis.
Visit https://eols.org/download-and-stream/ to access the library district’s digital resources, such as movies, books, comics, music, and magazines.
