OKLAHOMA CITY – State Reps. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, and Rusty Cornwell, R-Vinita, will host a public meeting on redistricting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at the Northeastern State University Webb Auditorium, 612 N. Grand Ave.
Among those on the Northeast Oklahoma Subcommittee are State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah; David Hardin, R-Stilwell; and Chris Sneed, R-Fort Gibson. All three serve parts of Cherokee County.
A livestream of the meeting will be available at https://okhouse.gov/Video/Default.aspx and a recording of the meeting will be made available on the House website following the meeting. Anyone unable to attend the meeting may email comments to redistrictoklahoma2020@okhouse.gov. All comments and public testimony from the town hall meeting will be shared with the committee.
By law, the Legislature must redraw its legislative and congressional district boundaries to reflect changes in population every 10 years immediately following the decennial Census. The Oklahoma House of Representatives Redistricting Committee and its eight regional subcommittees will hold a series of town halls throughout the state in December and January to encourage public input in the redistricting process. The meetings are open to anyone who would like to attend.
A complete list of redistricting meetings can be found at www.okhouse.gov/Documents/Districts/House%20Public%20Meeting%20Schedule%202020-2021.pdf.
Information about other meetings scheduled across the state can be found by visiting the House Redistricting website, www.okhouse.gov/Publications/Redistricting.aspx, or by contacting the House Redistricting Office.
