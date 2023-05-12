OKLAHOMA CITY — Broader talks about tax cuts and overall state agency funding have stalled because Republicans are still unable to finalize a comprehensive public school-funding plan.
With only two weeks left in session, even Gov. Kevin Stitt is warning that “time is of the essence” for Republicans to stop bickering and reach a compromise.
Overall budget talks, he said Thursday, can’t proceed without a concrete agreement over teacher pay raises, increased classroom funding, and tax credits for private and homeschool families.
“Let’s stop fighting about whether this district got more than this district, or the win should have been bigger for my school district,“ Stitt said.
He’s urging Republicans to “take the win” and pass an education package that will “change the face of education in Oklahoma.”
He also continues to champion broad tax cuts amid Oklahoma’s $1.2 billion budget surplus.
Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said he’s told the Republican governor that lawmakers need to “deal with one issue at a time.”
“We’ve got to land this education deal,” Treat said of Stitt’s push for tax cuts.
The House and Senate remained at a stalemate Friday, about $100 million apart on how much they’d like to see invested in public schools. The disagreement is part of an ongoing dispute over concerns that hundreds of rural school districts likely wouldn’t benefit as much from voucher-like private school tax credits.
The House currently wants a roughly $850 million all-in funding agreement that includes $700 million in new recurring revenue for public schools. Senate leadership backs a roughly $750 million all-in funding agreement, with $600 million in new money for public schools.
Treat said the Senate is balking at the House’s additional request because there are “a whole plethora of other needs” beyond public schools.
“If we spend too much in one arena, we won’t be able to meet the needs and have a sustainable budget going forward,” Treat said.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, cited fears of long-term negative fiscal consequences if the Legislature spends the state’s current $1.2 billion surplus. He said there are limits on what can be spent on schools because 64 other agencies need funding, too.
“We can’t put ourselves on a trajectory that we’re going to end up in two years going into default, and all the money we give these schools, they’re going to have to start [reducing] teachers,” said Pemberton, a former educator. “We have a limit. It’s just like you have a limit at your home and how much you can spend every month.”
Daniel Seitz, a spokesman for House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, confirmed the House wants $700 million in new recurring public school revenue.
“The House is encouraged by negotiations and are hopeful a deal will be reached in the coming days,” he said.
State Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, said there’s been no public discussion about what the budgets are going to look like for other agencies.
“It’s almost like nothing else exists at the Capitol, right now,” he said. “I’m not being facetious; that’s what it feels like. The stalemate is so strong that nobody’s really even going forward.”
He said legislators aren’t even discussing what Stitt’s desired tax cuts might mean to overall agency funding.
“I think the big key word here is just uncertainty,” Rosecrants said. “I don’t think anybody really truly knows until we get past this stalemate, which is why the frustration is just so high on every level.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
