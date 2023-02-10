Public schools, NSU stepping up civics education

Local schools and universities are taking steps to educate and bolster the number of informed citizens and voters.
Voter turnout was lower last year. According to Oklahoma State Election Board, statewide turnout for the 2022 general election was 50.35%, down from 56.15% in 2018.
As of Jan. 15, there are 25,913 registered voters in Cherokee County. This is only about 54% of the U.S. Census Bureau's population estimate of 47,637 for the county.
Amid these statistics, some have voiced concerns that Americans going to the polls are not sure who or what they are voting for, and that institutions need to provide more education on the subjects of political science, citizenship, and history - if not in secondary schooling, then in continuing education programs at universities.
Keys High School Principal Steven Goss said all high school students in his district take a U.S. government course in their ninth-grade year.
"This course teaches the fundamentals of the U.S government system," said Goss. "Additionally, 12th-grade students take a civics course that teaches students a more detailed view and understanding of the civic processes we have as U.S. citizens."
This course, he said, goes more in-depth in understanding political parties and offers students a chance to discern information and political rhetoric.
"We also offer - during our Power Period time - a how-to get registered to vote session," said Goss. "We firmly believe it is part of the responsibility of the school to teach our students about government and political science."
Tahlequah Public Schools TPS Superintendent Tanya Jones listed courses on such topics, available at the district middle school and high school.
"At [Tahlequah Middle School], they take geography and U.S. History," said Jones. "At [Tahlequah High School], they have Oklahoma History, U.S. History, World History, and Economics.
Eloy A. Chavez, dean of Northeastern State University's College of Extended Learning and Continuing Education, said topics related to citizenship and political science are taught within many of its Continuing Education courses, primarily for educators. The aim is to offer supportive content to existing subject-related K-12 classes in public, private and homeschool classes.
"We do offer specialized 'on topic' courses to high schools directly related to citizenship and poli-science to area high school [English as a second language] students and as requested to other education entities," said Chavez.
Chavez said CE staff have been monitoring the recent high interest on this topic in building a specific online course that includes this description: "Fundamentals of government and citizenship - an online, self paced course that focuses on major ideas, protections, privileges structures and economic systems that affect the life of a citizen in the United States political system."
"This [Continuing Education] course plans to launch online by the second half of this semester," he said.
Hulbert Superintendent Jolyn Choate did not respond to a request for comment by press time.
