Public schools, NSU stepping up civics education

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Oklahoma... Illinois River near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO TOMORROW MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River near Tahlequah. * WHEN...From this evening to tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, minor flooding occurs from near Hanging Rock downstream towards Tahlequah. Floating the river is too hazardous due to strong turbulence. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:30 PM CST Thursday the stage was 11.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 11.2 feet just after midnight. It will then fall back below flood stage just late tonight. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&