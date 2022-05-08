Pulliam Joins Arvest as product, strategy officer

FAYETTEVILLE - Arvest Bank announced Richard Pulliam has joined the team as chief Product and strategy officer to advance the company's growth strategy. Pulliam's focus is to bring new product initiatives to market.
"Richard and I began working together when modern web [application programming interfaces] began taking shape and changing the way we do business on the web. He's proven to be an innovator inspired by the impact that technology can bring to financial services," said Laura Merling, Arvest's chief transformation and operations officer.
Pulliam has more than two decades of experience in product management, strategy, business development and international growth and is known for building digital platform businesses. He will support the company's initiatives by developing strategic product offerings that enhance the customer experience.
"After leading third-party technology platforms used by financial service companies to innovate their businesses for the better part of the last 14 years, I am excited to pursue this opportunity," said Pulliam.
Pulliam joins Arvest from TriNet where he led the strategic development of technology products as vice president of product management. He spent most of his career in Silicon Valley helping tech companies use software to transform businesses and has experience scaling products across many industries.
