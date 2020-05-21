Purple Heart donates for street lamps near memorial

The supporters of the Military Order of the Purple Heart gave a donation to the Military Order of the Purple Heart officers for antique street lamps to be placed at the Tahleuqah memorial.
There will be five street lights along the sidewalk leading to the memorial at South Muskogee Avenue and the Bertha Parker Bypass.
The infrastructure giving access to the memorial from Reasor's parking lot is almost finished.
Chapter Commander Donald Nichols mentioned that donations are still needed to finish sidewalks, install safety railing, and purchase benches. They hope to complete the work by mid-August in anticipation of receiving the sculpture in September.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.