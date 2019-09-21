Putting a face on tribal history

People can spend hours learning facts, dates and statistics, but they get a true picture of history when they hear the stories of the people who made it.
Studying genealogy gives insight to our ancestors' role in historical events, keynote speaker Troy Wayne Poteete said Friday, as the Five Tribes Ancestry Conference opened at the Chota Conference Center inside the Cherokee Casino Tahlequah.
"We need our people to know where they fit into the tribal history - where their family fits in," he said.
Students can read how, in the time of Andrew Jackson's presidency, Georgians envious of Cherokee homes and farms passed legislation denying Cherokees' rights so they could appropriate their property.
Poteete tells how one of his ancestral grandmothers was thrown out into the yard with her few meager possessions when this occurred, and how another ancestor, nearly 100 and deaf, went about her tasks unknowing as her home was invaded.
Today he tells these tales, and others, as executive director of the National Trail of Tears Association. He's also former chief justice of the Cherokee Nation Supreme Court, former executive director of the Cherokee Heritage Center, and a former tribal councilor.
The association consists of chapters in nine states through which various detachments of the Trail of Tears traveled in the last years of the 1830s, after being driven from their homeland in the southeast. It consists of tribal members and others. Although the marked trail focuses on the path the Cherokees traveled, it educates people about the removal of the Muscogee Creeks, Choctaws, Chickasaws, and Seminoles, as well as the events that separated other tribes from their ancestral land.
"We aren't doing this because we want to capture our ancestors in the role of victims. We certainly aren't doing it because we want to appropriate the role of victims for ourselves. We do it because, as tribal people, we want to honor the memory of the people who did this and survived. They not only survived, they rebuilt," Poteete said.
"We honor them for their tenacity, their resilience, their courage to do what they did."
Whenever he tells stories of how the removal affected individuals, people really "get it" and it has much greater impact.
He encouraged people to study their genealogy and learn as many of their ancestors' stories as possible.
"Take the bare bones of a family tree, and put some fruit on that tree with family stories," he said.
Citizens of the Cherokee Nation and other tribes have survived many struggles - the era of removal, the time of statehood, and the dissolution of the tribes. But they are reclaiming their identity, along with their economic power and influence, according to Poteete.
"We're beginning to enter that second golden age when tribes are prospering again," he said.
Knowing accurate tribal history also helps counter another contemporary phenomenon: the proliferation of pseudo or bogus tribes, noted by more than one speaker Friday. These "tribes" consist of people who claim some sort of tribal heritage but cannot prove it is conforming to the citizenship standards of any federally recognized tribe.
They generally charge some sort of membership fee and give out cards which are not recognized by any agencies providing services.
"We'll traipse around the local schools with our hair dyed black and some dreamcatcher earrings, and go and tell people all about our tribal history," Poteete said mockingly.
Knowledge of the facts, and what Cherokee people endured, helps counter these frauds, Poteete said. Knowledge is power against bogus claims.
It can help prevent occurrences like one in California, where a contractor, with bogus credentials from a fake tribe in Missouri, received minority preference to obtain a government job. This misappropriated funds which should have gone to a legitimate minority contractor.
"Those kinds of defenses are going to be very important as we go forth," Poteete said. "The best way to do that is to disseminate the kind of knowledge being learned here."
