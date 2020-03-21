The COVID-19 outbreak has interrupted daily lives, but while folks are asked to stay home to help flatten the curve, they can still provide their homes a little TLC, since home improvement stores in Tahlequah are still open to the public.
With spring underway and temperatures beginning to rise, this is the time of year when people would normally start preparing their pools for summer. And with the possibility of Americans being asked to stay home for a bit longer than expected, a clean pool could be useful to those trying to kill time.
Hearth and Pool Services owner Mark Sweeney said the business is still offering pool services.
"People want their water tested for the pools, and we think pools are going to be an important part of their life here in the next couple months," said Sweeney.
"That might be the only place they get to go."
Hearth and Pool can provide many services with little or no contact with the customer. For instance, owners can still have their pools maintained and serviced, and different chemicals and products can be delivered to their homes.
"Mostly we've been delivering them and we don't even see the customer," said Sweeney. "We take them to the shed or where they want them, and I send them a bill and they pay with a credit card."
Sweeney is also considering having more of a curbside system in place for people wanting to purchase products, but added that Hearth and Pool will adapt to how severe the outbreak situation becomes. There were plans for the store to offer a special on chimney cleaning, but with health officials recommending social distancing, Sweeney said that's been postponed.
People needing home improvement supplies can still visit Tahlequah Lumber for their needs. According to a post on the store's Facebook page, as the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, Tahlequah Lumber is monitoring all this information.
"We want to ensure we're taking the necessary steps to provide a safe working environment for our staff, as well as uninterrupted service to our customers. We are open and ready to serve you," the page reads.
Customers can also shop for items online and have them shipped for free to the Tahlequah Lumber store within a couple of days.
At Lowe's Home Improvement, the hours haven't changed, and it's business as usual.
Zenith Construction Co., a commercial contractor, is looking for more work, as the COVID-19 outbreak has changed plans for upcoming projects.
"We're trying to keep everyone paid and all that, and trying to find other work," said President Tyson Young. "We do commercial instruction, and all the capital projects that were slated to start this month were canceled."
Young said personal health is more important than economic health at this moment, but has no plans to stop operating, since he has employees and others to look out for.
Businesses like his could be just one of the many that suffer the most.
"We're still trying to find work," Young said. "We're not going to throw in the towel, yet. We're going to do everything we can and try to survive."
