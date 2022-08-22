Four people reportedly robbed a woman at gunpoint after they pushed their way into her house.
On Aug. 1, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Rick Ward was dispatched to Hulbert in regard to a report of an armed robbery. A woman said three men broke into her house and held her at gunpoint as they stole her cell phone, cash, a pack of cigarettes, baseball memorabilia, and a car battery. She said one of the men back-handed her across her jaw.
"[She] added that the heavyset white male kept saying to the skinny Black male to shoot her so she can't call the police," Ward wrote in his sheriff's report.
The woman said the three men got into a white Ford F-150 and left the area.
Ward examined the property and could see where two padlocks to a gate were cut off and an entry door to a garage was kicked in.
Michael Risingsun-Braden was identified as one of the suspects, and Ward was provided a phone number for him.
"I contacted dispatch and requested the cell phone be traced to locate this subject," Ward said.
Ward was advised the phone was traced in Tulsa and then near the River Spirit Casino.
"Muscogee Creek Lighthorse were notified, and a short time later, I was notified that a vehicle matching the description and registered to Risingsun-Braden was located in the underground parking lot of the casino," Ward said.
Risingsun-Braden and Nikquah Gardner were arrested inside the casino and transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center. Both were booked on charges of armed burglary, felonious assault, and threatening to perform act of violence.
Investigators spoke with Risingsun-Braden the next day, and he said Gardner asked if he wanted to make some money. He said the two of them picked up two more people and headed to Peggs to purchase marijuana.
Risingsun-Braden said the group watched as a man left the residence, and one of them cut the lock off the gate. He said he knocked on the door with Gardner standing behind him, while holding a gun. Gardner reportedly forced his way into the house when the woman answered the door.
Risingsun-Braden claimed Gardner pointed the gun toward him and told him to grab anything he could.
On Aug. 18, agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation informed Ward that the two other assailants were identified and they may be in the Tulsa area.
