The annual charitable barbecue event, 'Que for a Cause, has announced an opportunity for food vendors, nonprofits, and businesses.
'Que for a Cause is an annual barbecue event held at Anthis Brennan Sports Complex in Tahlequah. Taking place Aug. 4-5 in Tahlequah, 'Que for a Cause brings together barbecue enthusiasts, food lovers, and community members to enjoy delicious food, support local businesses and nonprofits, and contribute to a worthy cause. The event aims to promote inclusivity, community engagement, and the joy of sharing mouthwatering barbecue while supporting Special Olympics Oklahoma Cherokee Country.
The group is offering free vendor spaces for those looking to showcase their goods, promote their business, or support a cause.
"We believe in supporting local businesses, nonprofits, and community organizations," said Co-Founder Kent Davis, the driving force behind 'Que for a Cause. "By offering free vendor spaces, we want to create an environment where vendors can thrive, showcase their offerings, and connect with the community."
Food vendors can delight attendees' tastebuds with their delectable treats, while nonprofits have the opportunity to raise awareness about their impactful missions. For businesses, it's a chance to gain exposure, promote their products or services, and build valuable connections within the community.
By participating as a vendor at 'Que for a Cause, patrons will not only be able to reach a wide audience, but also contribute to a meaningful cause. All proceeds from this event will go toward supporting Special Olympics Oklahoma Cherokee Country, empowering athletes with intellectual disabilities and making a lasting difference in their lives.
To secure a free vendor space or to inquire further, visit queforacause.org or call Katy Perry at 918-931-1729. Spaces are limited, so vendors should act quickly to secure a spot.
