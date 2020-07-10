The U.S. Supreme Court’s Thursday ruling that a large parcel of eastern Oklahoma remains part of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation is generating questions among area residents, Native and non-Native.
The other four of the Five Civilized Tribes – Cherokee, Choctaw, Chickasaw and Seminole Nations – have also continued to maintain they have reservations, making practically the entire eastern sector of the state Indian Country.
“In the landmark McGirt decision, SCOTUS agreed that the Creek Nation has a reservation. By extension, it is clear that the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Seminole Nations each have one as well," said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “The Cherokee Nation is moving forward, working with our state and federal partners on that framework and ensuring we all protect tribal sovereignty, public safety and the economy. We will protect our legal interests if there are any inconsistencies with Cherokee Nation as a reservation status under the SCOTUS ruling.”
As many citizens of the Five Civilized Tribes celebrated the decision, others who live in Indian Country have expressed concern regarding law enforcement jurisdiction and how taxes could be affected.
Attorneys for the state of Oklahoma argued that the decision would create mass confusion regarding the jurisdiction law enforcement agencies will have over a given area. The City of Tulsa, in an amicus brief, said that while the Tulsa Police Department had full jurisdiction to protect its residents and enforce city and state law, state criminal jurisdiction would be stripped in any crime involving a Native perpetrator or victim if the entire city became Indian Country.
Lawyers for the National Congress of American Indian, however, contended the negative impacts of the decision were “both overblown and legally irrelevant,” citing court case Nebraska v. Parker, which states “judges may not rewrite statutory history in light of later developments."
“Equally important, such arguments are divorced from the realities of modern-day reservations,” argued the NCAI attorneys. “Under existing jurisprudence, jurisdiction over almost all non-Indian activities on fee land will remain unchanged: Tribes will not have jurisdiction, and states and local governments will.”
Tahlequah Police Department Chief Nate King pointed out that law enforcement agencies in the area are already cross-deputized with the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service, but added there could be some changes with where the TPD sends cases in the future.
“There will be several challenges within the various court systems to effectively handle the flood of cases that, in all likelihood, are coming,” said King. “I have no doubt local, state, federal and tribal leaders will work together to ensure safety and justice for all Oklahomans.”
King and Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault are to meet with District Attorney Jack Thorp Monday to discuss the ruling and any potential changes to the current jurisdictional system.
With regard to taxation, the state generally lacks the authority to tax Natives in Indian Country, argued Oklahoma attorneys.
“…So turning half the State into Indian Country would decimate state and local budgets,” attorneys for the state asserted. “All adoptions and custody disputes involving Indian children residing or domiciled within the 1866 boundaries would fall within the exclusive jurisdiction of tribal courts, even over both parents’ objections."
The attorney for Jimcy McGirt, who was sentenced to life in prison for sexual crimes against a child, disputed the state had no jurisdiction to prosecute him because the crime was committed on reservation land. He further argued that tribes already work with the state government on a number of issues, including taxation.
“Oklahoma and tribes already collaborate closely: Around 500 tribal compacts govern cooperation on taxes, fire services, environmental protection, and more,” said Ian Heath Gershengorn in an opening brief.
The Supreme Court in its decision also admitted the ruling could lead to potential “cost and conflict around jurisdictional boundaries, especially ones that have gone unappreciated for so long,” but also cited the state and tribal governments’ past history of cooperation on a variety of intergovernmental agreements.
“These agreements relate to taxation, law enforcement, vehicle registration, hunting and fishing, and countless other fine regulatory questions,” wrote Justice Neil Gorsuch.
A person claiming to be an employee of the CN Tax Commission called the Daily Press Friday afternoon, saying they had been swamped with inquiries from tribal citizens on tax and property issues. The caller could not speak for the record. The Cherokee Nation communications staff, dealing with queries from all over the country, was unable to respond to a list of questions from TDP by press time.
