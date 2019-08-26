Quetone keeps busy, hanging out with friends

Many people in the area may know Jim Quetone, and he can still be spotted hanging out with friends.
"I've lived here for about 30 years. I also lived in Warner, Tulsa, Claremore," said Quetone, 88.
Quetone stays active. He goes to McDonald's to have coffee with "the guys," and lunches at the Tahlequah Senior Citizens Center. He attends exercise classes at the Cherokee Nation gym, and he also plays golf.
Born in Lawton, Quetone attended Northeastern State in the 1950s on a basketball scholarship.
"Dr. [Jack] Dobbins - he and I were teammates," said Quetone, who was inducted into the NSU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2000. "It's really changed. There are a lot of new housing additions and businesses. It's expanded and the university has grown, with the buildings and athletic fields they've added."
After graduation, he went on to teach business administration and coach basketball at Tulsa's East Central High School.
In 1954, Quetone was drafted into the U.S. Army. Basic training took place in El Paso, Texas, and he was stationed at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas.
"I worked with old IBM machines - the sorters, correlators, and printers. We kept track of personnel," he said.
He goes to the Cherokee Nation Veterans Center every once in a while.
After being discharged in 1956, Quetone returned to teaching in Tulsa. He also served as a Connors State College counselor.
Administration duties called, and Quetone served as superintendent at Warner Public Schools for 11 years, at Braggs Public Schools for 1-1/2 years and at Sequoyah High School for 13 years. He was director of education for the Cherokee Nation until his retirement in 2001, and he decided to remain in Tahlequah.
"I like the university and the people. I like the foliage," he said. "The river is close by. I haven't floated in a long time, but I like to hear people talk about it. It brings a lot of people to town."
He said that Main Street has changed.
"It continues to change with different businesses coming in. It's an attractive place," he said. "The one that's most expensive and least likely to get fixed are the roads."
Not only does he hang out at the senior's center, he has helped make it a better place. He volunteers with the Tahlequah Area Senior Citizen Organization, which meets every other month at the TSCC. They help keep the center clean and running smoothly, and they donate money for monthly birthday parties and event prizes.
Quetone said he used to drive the Tahlequah Senior Citizens Center bus to deliver meals and for trips.
"They were nice trips. We had good times. I had a lot of backseat drivers," he said. "There's a lot of nice people here. I enjoy visiting. I think we all care about each other and worry about them when they're not here."
Quetone's wife passed away in 2015. He has one son and one grandson who live in the area, and both work for the Cherokee Nation.
Along with enjoying westerns and sports on TV, Quetone is a member of the Tahlequah Elks Lodge.
He has words of wisdom for younger generations: "Be sure you can account for your actions. Get a good education. Support your community. Join organizations, or apply to be on the council or board of education. Be involved a little. Be sure and vote when it comes time."
