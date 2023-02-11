Quick 5: Amanda Vance

1. What is your favorite childhood food?
I was born in Moline, Illinois, and lived there until I was 12. There is a local restaurant in Moline called Happy Joe's, and they serve - hands down - the best taco pizza. It was such a treat to go there as a child. I've eaten taco pizza from many places, but nothing is comparable. I make a point to go there anytime I visit.
2. What is your favorite thing about being the principal of Heritage Elementary?
The best part about being in education, in general, is the teaching and learning aspect. I love watching children grow and learn. There is nothing more fulfilling than seeing a child succeed.
3. Why did you choose to pursue the field of education?
I knew at an early age that I wanted to be a teacher. I don't think there was a significant reason, I just somehow instinctively knew it was my path.
4. What song reminds you of your days in school?
"Hey Mickey" by Toni Basil is the first song that popped in my mind. I was 11 when I saw MTV for the first time, and this was the video playing. I can remember the exact moment.
5. What influence do you try to be your students?
My goal is to makes sure every student I encounter knows that school is their "happy place" and that they are treated with dignity and love.
- Skyler Hammons
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.