Quick 5: Amy Carter

1. What brought you to Tahlequah and when?
Kelon and I were both business travelers based out of Tulsa. He was in the cosmetology school industry, and I was an account executive with a company out of Seattle that sold software to the cosmetology industry. We met in 2009 at a conference and became fast friends. Two years later, we married, and also fell in love with Tahlequah as a location for our salon and boutique and new home.
2. You were Main Street president for a year. Why is giving back important?
I was honored to be president of Tahlequah Main Street Association for one year after serving on the board. There really is no other way to feel satisfied in a community than to jump in, and hopefully, help it and others. As you give back, you learn a lot, too. I have learned that people who are passionate can join together and do great things.
3. What makes Tahlequah a great place to be a business owner?
Tahlequah is filled with passionate people who care about small business and one another. We have made lifetime friends as a result of Vivid. A great deal of people care about local, independently-owned businesses, and I am privileged to be here among them. I am honored we are still here. I owe that to Tahlequah and their overwhelming gracious acceptance of two outsiders.
4. You work with your husband, Kelon. Is that challenging or fun?
Has it always been flowers blooming in the spring? No. It isn't always easy, but that is also a good thing. I find that many of the most difficult situations and challenges in life are followed by the most rewarding outcomes and experiences. Growth sometimes takes pain, but the pain and resulting growth has blessed us as a couple. It hasn't always been easy, but it has definitely been worth it.
5. What is something interesting about you not everyone knows?
I love to write, sing, read, and create. I recorded an album and also enjoyed extensive training as an amateur bodybuilder. I always feel that I have a whole lot more to do here on earth. I look forward to seeing what is next.
- Renee Fite
