Quick 5: Amy Clements Blackburn

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arkansas and east central and northeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost bite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&