Quick 5: Amy Clements Blackburn

1. When did you come to Tahlequah?
In 1978, I had completed my doctorate in Elementary School Counseling at Auburn University and was interviewing all over the country. There were few counselors in elementary schools. Oklahoma had passed a law the year before, requiring all elementary schools to employ a school counselor.
2. What brought you to Tahlequah?
I met Dr. Al Williams, chair of the Counseling and Psychology Department at NSU, at a national counseling meeting in Washington, D.C. He invited me to NSU to interview. I remember vividly driving into Tahlequah from the airport and feeling a sense of calm familiarity. During my interview, I realized I had found my perfect home, professionally and personally.
3. What was best about teaching at NSU?
Every day I went to my office at NSU, I felt like I was getting paid to do the thing I loved the most. The faculty, staff, and administration were all like family. I was encouraged to grow the Counseling and Psychology Department. My students were professionals eager to learn how to be counselors, and I loved every minute of teaching, learning from them as well. I was encouraged to grow new programs on campus, and work in the community with counseling and school agencies. The professionals I met and worked with in Tahlequah were all phenomenal. NSU completely supported me when joined with other like-minded professional women to create the domestic violence protection program, Help-In-Crisis. I found a home for all my passions here in Tahlequah.
4. How do you enjoy retirement?
My husband, "the real" Dr. Larry Williams, became the chancellor of Arkansas State University-Newport, and I continued my work in educating adult students and mentoring faculty. When he retired, Larry kept his promise to bring me back to Cherokee County and Lake Tenkiller, where we enjoy a magnificent view, walks in nature, traveling around the world, and Tahlequah - the place I called home in 1978!
5. What is something about you not many people know?
My little secret is how much time I spend looking out my breakfast window at the lake, enjoying my own personal bird sanctuary. We feed hundreds of birds a day, and I am able to grow my lifelong love of bird-watching.
- Renee Fite
